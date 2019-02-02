How to List All Running Services Under Systemd in Linux
A Linux systems provide a variety of system services (such as process management, login, syslog, cron, etc.) and network services (such as remote login, e-mail, printers, web hosting, data storage, file transfer, domain name resolution (using DNS), dynamic IP address assignment (using DHCP), and much more).
Technically, a service is a process or group of processes (commonly known as daemons) running continuously in the background, waiting for requests to come in (especially from clients).
Linux supports different ways to manage (start, stop, restart, enable auto-start at system boot, etc.) services, typically through a process or service manager. Most if not all modern Linux distributions now use the same process manager: systemd.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 603 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
How to List All Running Services Under Systemd in Linux
A Linux systems provide a variety of system services (such as process management, login, syslog, cron, etc.) and network services (such as remote login, e-mail, printers, web hosting, data storage, file transfer, domain name resolution (using DNS), dynamic IP address assignment (using DHCP), and much more). Technically, a service is a process or group of processes (commonly known as daemons) running continuously in the background, waiting for requests to come in (especially from clients). Linux supports different ways to manage (start, stop, restart, enable auto-start at system boot, etc.) services, typically through a process or service manager. Most if not all modern Linux distributions now use the same process manager: systemd.
Shows/Videos: TROM-Jaro, CubicleNate Noodlings, Los Angeles Department of Transportation and Cloud Foundry Foundation
Programming: Raspberry Pi Foundation, PyCharm and Python
KDE: Plasma Session Weirdness in FreeBSD, Krita Sprint 2019 and GSoC/KDE Connect
Recent comments
15 hours 22 min ago
22 hours 11 min ago
22 hours 16 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
2 days 4 hours ago