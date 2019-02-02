Benchmarks/Hardware: SSD vs. HDD, Linux vs. Windows on AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
SSD vs. HDD
The chart is interesting but I think Rakers estimate of 5x as the tipping point is too optimistic, for several reasons: [...]
How long before SSDs replace nearline disk drives?
So when will the wholesale switch from nearline HDD to SSDs begin? We don’t have a clear picture yet but a chart of $/TB costs for enterprise SSDs and nearline disk drives shows how much closer the two storage mediums have come in the past 18 months.
It is unwise to extrapolate too much but it is clear the general trend direction is that Enterprise SSD cost per terabyte is falling faster than nearline disk drive cost/TB. Our chart below shows the price premium for enterprise SSDs has dropped from 18x in the fourth 2017 quarter to 9x in the second 2019 quarter.
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Power Usage Is Running Measurably Higher On Linux Than Windows
Frequently brought up following our various Ryzen 3000 "Zen 2" benchmarks like the Ryzen 9 3900X vs. Core i9 9900K gaming benchmarks is how the Ryzen 9 3900X is pulling considerably more power than the similarly equipped Intel Core i9 system and those numbers are higher than what is often cited by Windows reviewers as the difference. I've begun investigating that power difference and indeed quite quickly could see Linux power usage being higher than Windows 10.
