Today in Techrights
- The Judges of the Boards of Appeal Are Still Controlled by the European Patent Office and European Patent Quality is Therefore in a Freefall
- The Admission Phase/Stage: Even Team UPC is Coming to Grips With the UPC’s Demise
- Linux is Not Free/Libre If DRM is Adopted and Open Source is Meaningless in the Age of Openwashing
- The Collapse of the UPC Would Further Decrease the Perceived Value of European Patents, Which European Courts Rightly Reject
- Links 31/8/2019: etcd 3.4, ACRN 1.2, Wine 4.15
- Links 30/8/2019: Nvidia Linux Graphics Driver and DXVK 1.3.3
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1584 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Server: Cilium, Unix at 50, SUSE and HPC
Android Leftovers
Linux for Chromebooks could get an installation menu for different distros
If you use the current Linux for Chromebooks beta, also known as Project Crostini, you probably have the Debian distro installed. That’s the default flavor of Linux offered as of today. But a Crostini user recently submitted a feature request to provide more options, such as Ubuntu, Fedora or theoretically, any Linux distro that Google could possibly offer. As of today, the request has been assigned to someone on the Chromium team and has a priority level of three; roughly meaning to me that“it’s not terribly important at the moment but we’ll look into it.”
Recent comments
4 hours 48 min ago
5 hours 44 min ago
6 hours 21 min ago
7 hours 1 min ago
7 hours 14 min ago
7 hours 15 min ago
8 hours 3 min ago
9 hours 33 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago