today's leftovers
-
To illustrate the use of compare_survival, let’s consider the Veterans’ Administration Lung Cancer Trial. Here, we are considering the Celltype feature and we want to know whether the tumor type impacts survival. We can visualize the survival function for each subgroup using the Kaplan-Meier estimator.
-
In the current data-driven scenario, data visualisation is something all data analyst have to court, and a dashboard, in this case, is an obvious protagonist. Dashboards allow real-time visualising and easy understanding of the key performance indicators in an organisation. Dashboards extract meaningful insights from data which is further used by organisations for decision-making.
[...]
Mozaïk is a tool based on NodeJS/ React / D3 / stylus to easily craft beautiful dashboards. It supports multiple devices through an adaptive layout such as on a big screen in the open space or smartphones.
-
Picked up by the eagle eyes of Windows Latest, users are warning that Microsoft’s latest Windows 10 update is hitting performance hard. And what’s most frustrating is Microsoft was warned about this prior to release, shipped it anyway and continues to ignore it.
Showing up for anyone who hits the ‘Check for updates’ button in Windows Update, KB4512941 was released to fix multiple problems, including bugs in Windows Sandbox, black screen issues and more. But inside the update is a botched Cortana fix which is causing the service to gobble up to 40% of user’s CPUs. Wave goodbye to half your PC’s power and a good chunk of battery life.
-
Security updates have been issued by Debian (gosa, libav, libextractor, nghttp2, pump, and python2.7), Fedora (dovecot, mod_http2, and pango), Gentoo (dovecot, gnome-desktop, libofx, and nautilus), Mageia (ansible, ghostscript, graphicsmagick, memcached, mpg123, pango, vlc, wavpack, webmin, wireshark, and wpa_supplicant, hostapd), openSUSE (flatpak, libmirage, podman, slirp4netns and libcontainers-common, python-SQLAlchemy, and qemu), Red Hat (ghostscript, java-1.8.0-ibm, and squid:4), and SUSE (kernel, libsolv, libzypp, zypper, NetworkManager, nodejs10, nodejs8, perl, python-Django, and python-SQLAlchemy).
-
The fourth milestone for my Google Summer of Code 2019’s project Porting KDE Connect to Windows involves creating some system integrations for the windows Operating System so it works seamlessly on Windows.
today's howtos
Server: Cilium, Unix at 50, SUSE and HPC
-
Cilium is open source software for transparently securing the network connectivity between application services deployed using Linux container management platforms like Docker and Kubernetes. It is a CNI plugin that offers layer 7 features typically seen with a service mesh. On this week’s podcast, Thomas Graf (one of the maintainers of Cilium and co-founder of Isovalent) discusses the recent 1.6 release, some of the security questions/concerns around eBPF, and the future roadmap for the project.
-
UNIX was born 50 years ago from the failure of an ambitious project that involved titans like Bell Labs, GE, and MIT. This OS powers nearly all smartphones sold worldwide. The story of UNIX began from a meeting on the top floor of an unremarkable annex at the Bell Labs complex in Murray Hills, New Jersey.
-
The open source market is taking an interesting turn of its own. With IBM acquiring Red Hat for $34 billion, the wheels of competition and innovation have truly been set into motion in the open source market.
In such interesting times, Brent Schroeder, Global CTO, SUSE took over from Thomas Di Giacomo, the now president for engineering at the company. In an exclusive interview with ETCIO, Schroeder talks about how SUSE intends to power digital transformation for companies to innovate and compete.
-
The curriculum for courses are previously arranged in advance by the teachers and teaching assistants and published one week before on the intranet. They consist of the theorical materials and practical exercises to support the theory. Some reinforcing workshops were also used in order to address questions and concerns.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
5 hours 34 min ago
6 hours 30 min ago
7 hours 6 min ago
7 hours 46 min ago
7 hours 59 min ago
8 hours 47 sec ago
8 hours 49 min ago
10 hours 19 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago