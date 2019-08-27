KDE: Usability & Productivity, Akademy Ahead, Beta Testing Krita 4.2.6
-
KDE Usability & Productivity: Week 86
Here’s week 86 in KDE’s Usability & Productivity initiative! There are lots and lots of cool changes, which is especially impressive as the KDE community prepares for Akademy, which kicks off next weekend. Sadly I cannot attend this year–there was an unavoidable scheduling conflict with my best friend’s wedding–but I will be there in spirit!
-
Akademy Ahead!
Akademy is the yearly get-together of the KDE community and of KDE e.V. (the association that supports the community’s activities). As always, the conference and attendance is free (gratis).
-
Help Beta Test Krita 4.2.6!
This will be the first Krita release since the big sprint. We’re aiming to do monthly bugfix releases again from now on! But we also want to cut down on the regressions that come with rapid development so we’re making beta releases again. Please help the team out and check these beta releases for bugs and regressions. R
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 892 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel, Bugs and Security Matters
Audio/Video: GNU World Order, Linode and GNOME's GUADEC 2019 Videos
Double 3: Your Instant Physical Presence Anywhere, No Matter Where You Are
Probably the most interesting aspect of the product is its self-driving feature, which has resulted in a whole range of sensors and cameras (Intel RealSense D430 stereo vision depth sensors) being installed. To handle the processing of this sensor data, the system is equipped with an NVidia Jetson TX2 ARM board, running Ubuntu Linux, which also renders the mixed-reality UI for the user with way points and other information. Also: The EOMA68 Upgradeable ARM Board Faces Another Setback: HDMI Connectors Don't Fit
TenFourFox FPR16 available
TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 16 final is now available for testing (downloads, hashes, release notes). This final version has a correctness fix to the VMX text fragment scanner found while upstreaming it to mainline Firefox for the Talos II, as well as minor outstanding security updates. Assuming no issues, it will become live on Monday afternoon-evening Pacific time (because I'm working on Labor Day).
Recent comments
3 hours 39 min ago
3 hours 42 min ago
15 hours 59 min ago
22 hours 11 min ago
23 hours 6 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
2 days 3 hours ago
2 days 3 hours ago
2 days 8 hours ago