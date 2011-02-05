Debian Leftovers
-
C TAP Harness 4.5
Peter Paris requested that C TAP Harness support being built as C++ code. I've not been a big fan of doing this with pure C code since I find some of the requirements of C++ mildly irritating, but Peter's initial patch also fixed one type error in a malloc uncovered because of one of C++'s rules requiring the return of malloc be cast. It turned out to be a mostly harmless error since the code was allocating a larger struct than it needed to, but it's still evidence that there's some potential here for catching bugs.
That said, adding an explicit cast to every malloc isn't likely to catch bugs. That's just having to repeat oneself in every allocation, and you're nearly as likely to repeat yourself incorrectly.
-
Paul Wise: FLOSS Activities August 2019
-
Sylvain Beucler: Debian LTS and ELTS - August 2019
Here is my transparent report for my work on the Debian Long Term Support (LTS) and Debian Extended Long Term Support (ELTS), which extend the security support for past Debian releases, as a paid contributor.
-
Sparky news 2019/08
The 8th monthly report of 2019 of the Sparky project:
• Sparky 2019.08 (semi-)rolling based on Debian testing “Bullseye” released
• Chours translate Wiki pages to Russian, so I do that to Polish as well; let me know if you would like to translate Sparky Wiki to your language
• Sparky 2019.08 Special Editions released
• Linux kernel updated up to version 5.2.11 & 5.3-rc6
• Nemomen started translating Sparky tools to Hungarian
• added to repos: FreeOffice office suite
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 910 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel, Bugs and Security Matters
Audio/Video: GNU World Order, Linode and GNOME's GUADEC 2019 Videos
Double 3: Your Instant Physical Presence Anywhere, No Matter Where You Are
Probably the most interesting aspect of the product is its self-driving feature, which has resulted in a whole range of sensors and cameras (Intel RealSense D430 stereo vision depth sensors) being installed. To handle the processing of this sensor data, the system is equipped with an NVidia Jetson TX2 ARM board, running Ubuntu Linux, which also renders the mixed-reality UI for the user with way points and other information. Also: The EOMA68 Upgradeable ARM Board Faces Another Setback: HDMI Connectors Don't Fit
TenFourFox FPR16 available
TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 16 final is now available for testing (downloads, hashes, release notes). This final version has a correctness fix to the VMX text fragment scanner found while upstreaming it to mainline Firefox for the Talos II, as well as minor outstanding security updates. Assuming no issues, it will become live on Monday afternoon-evening Pacific time (because I'm working on Labor Day).
Recent comments
3 hours 39 min ago
3 hours 42 min ago
15 hours 59 min ago
22 hours 11 min ago
23 hours 6 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
2 days 3 hours ago
2 days 3 hours ago
2 days 8 hours ago