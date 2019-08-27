Kernel, Bugs and Security Matters
Should the Linux Kernel Accept Drivers Written In Rust?
Packt's recent story about Rust had the headline "Rust is the future of systems programming, C is the new Assembly."
But there was an interesting discussion about the story on LWN.net. One reader suggested letting people write drivers for the Linux kernel in Rust. ("There's a good chance that encouraging people to submit their wacky drivers in Rust would improve the quality of the driver, partly because you can focus attention on the unsafe parts.")
Intel Icelake Thunderbolt Support Queued Ahead Of Linux 5.4
The Intel Icelake Linux support has largely been squared away for months but one lingering important feature for many is the Thunderbolt support and that's now set to be introduced with the upcoming Linux 5.4 version.
With Icelake, the Thunderbolt controller is now implemented on the processor itself (sans the Thunderbolt power circuitry) and this required some rework of the Linux kernel Thunderbolt driver code. It took a while through a few rounds of code revisions and review but that Icelake Thunderbolt support is now ready for Linux 5.4.
Anatomy of a bug
I’m not sure how many have noticed, but DNF hasn’t been downloading zchunk metadata in Fedora since the beginning of this month due to a bug in… well, it’s complicated.
Let’s start with the good news. The fact that almost nobody has noticed means that the fallback to non-zchunk metadata is working perfectly. Fedora is still generating zchunk metadata. When we get the fix built for Fedora, DNF will automatically go back to downloading zchunk metadata. And, when that happens, almost nobody will notice (but their metadata downloads will be greatly reduced in size again)
[....]
There are a couple of ways to fix this. The method we’ve gone with is to define WITH_ZCHUNK in libdnf so LRO_SUPPORTS_CACHEDIR is defined once more. This fix is currently in review, and once it’s pushed upstream, we’ll try to get libdnf builds done in Fedora with it included.
In Cybersecurity, Decentralization and Diversity are Strength
The US Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the New York Times reports, fears “ransomware” attacks against America’s voter registration systems in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election. In response, it’s launching a program that “narrowly focuses” on protecting those systems.
Audio/Video: GNU World Order, Linode and GNOME's GUADEC 2019 Videos
Double 3: Your Instant Physical Presence Anywhere, No Matter Where You Are
Probably the most interesting aspect of the product is its self-driving feature, which has resulted in a whole range of sensors and cameras (Intel RealSense D430 stereo vision depth sensors) being installed. To handle the processing of this sensor data, the system is equipped with an NVidia Jetson TX2 ARM board, running Ubuntu Linux, which also renders the mixed-reality UI for the user with way points and other information. Also: The EOMA68 Upgradeable ARM Board Faces Another Setback: HDMI Connectors Don't Fit
TenFourFox FPR16 available
TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 16 final is now available for testing (downloads, hashes, release notes). This final version has a correctness fix to the VMX text fragment scanner found while upstreaming it to mainline Firefox for the Talos II, as well as minor outstanding security updates. Assuming no issues, it will become live on Monday afternoon-evening Pacific time (because I'm working on Labor Day).
