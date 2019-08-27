Kernel, Bugs and Security Matters Should the Linux Kernel Accept Drivers Written In Rust? Packt's recent story about Rust had the headline "Rust is the future of systems programming, C is the new Assembly." But there was an interesting discussion about the story on LWN.net. One reader suggested letting people write drivers for the Linux kernel in Rust. ("There's a good chance that encouraging people to submit their wacky drivers in Rust would improve the quality of the driver, partly because you can focus attention on the unsafe parts.")

Intel Icelake Thunderbolt Support Queued Ahead Of Linux 5.4 The Intel Icelake Linux support has largely been squared away for months but one lingering important feature for many is the Thunderbolt support and that's now set to be introduced with the upcoming Linux 5.4 version. With Icelake, the Thunderbolt controller is now implemented on the processor itself (sans the Thunderbolt power circuitry) and this required some rework of the Linux kernel Thunderbolt driver code. It took a while through a few rounds of code revisions and review but that Icelake Thunderbolt support is now ready for Linux 5.4.

Anatomy of a bug I’m not sure how many have noticed, but DNF hasn’t been downloading zchunk metadata in Fedora since the beginning of this month due to a bug in… well, it’s complicated. Let’s start with the good news. The fact that almost nobody has noticed means that the fallback to non-zchunk metadata is working perfectly. Fedora is still generating zchunk metadata. When we get the fix built for Fedora, DNF will automatically go back to downloading zchunk metadata. And, when that happens, almost nobody will notice (but their metadata downloads will be greatly reduced in size again) [....] There are a couple of ways to fix this. The method we’ve gone with is to define WITH_ZCHUNK in libdnf so LRO_SUPPORTS_CACHEDIR is defined once more. This fix is currently in review, and once it’s pushed upstream, we’ll try to get libdnf builds done in Fedora with it included.

In Cybersecurity, Decentralization and Diversity are Strength The US Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the New York Times reports, fears “ransomware” attacks against America’s voter registration systems in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election. In response, it’s launching a program that “narrowly focuses” on protecting those systems.

Audio/Video: GNU World Order, Linode and GNOME's GUADEC 2019 Videos GNU World Order 13x36

Linux Anniversary Special: How Linode Was Born In this clip, Linode founder Christopher Aker recalls the story of how he came to create Linode. He had left his previous job to focus on a new venture and was impressed with the work that was being done to turn Linux into a user-space program. That gave him an idea about virtualization. Rest is history now, Linode is one of the earlier pioneers of – cloud – which enables users to run any workload on remote machines without having to buy expensive hardware and deal with its management and maintenance.

GNOME's GUADEC 2019 Videos Available Online This past week was GNOME's annual developer conference, GUADEC. Video recordings from all the presentations at this event in Thessaloniki, Greece are now online.