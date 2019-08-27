Can Fairphone 3 scale ethical consumer electronics?
Fairphone, the Dutch social enterprise that’s on a mission to rethink the waste and exploitation that underpins the business of consumer electronics, has unboxed its third smartphone.
The handset, which is sold with the promise of longevity rather than cutting edge obsolescence, goes on pre-sale from today in Europe via Fairphone’s website with a suggested retail price of €450 (depending on local taxes and levies). It will ship to buyers on September 3.
Like its predecessor, the design is modular to allow the user to swap out damaged parts for replacement modules that Fairphone also sells.
Out of the box the phone comes with Android 9 preloaded. A post-launch update will make it easy for buyers to wipe Google services off their slate and install the Android Open Source Project instead.
Commenting in a statement, CEO Eva Gouwens said: “We developed the Fairphone 3 to be a real sustainable alternative on the market, which is a big step towards lasting change. By establishing a market for ethical products, we want to motivate the entire industry to act more responsibly since we cannot achieve this change alone.”
“We envision an economy where consideration for people and the planet is a natural part of doing business and according to this vision, we have created scalable ways to improve our supply chain and product,” she added.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 681 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel, Bugs and Security Matters
Audio/Video: GNU World Order, Linode and GNOME's GUADEC 2019 Videos
Double 3: Your Instant Physical Presence Anywhere, No Matter Where You Are
Probably the most interesting aspect of the product is its self-driving feature, which has resulted in a whole range of sensors and cameras (Intel RealSense D430 stereo vision depth sensors) being installed. To handle the processing of this sensor data, the system is equipped with an NVidia Jetson TX2 ARM board, running Ubuntu Linux, which also renders the mixed-reality UI for the user with way points and other information. Also: The EOMA68 Upgradeable ARM Board Faces Another Setback: HDMI Connectors Don't Fit
TenFourFox FPR16 available
TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 16 final is now available for testing (downloads, hashes, release notes). This final version has a correctness fix to the VMX text fragment scanner found while upstreaming it to mainline Firefox for the Talos II, as well as minor outstanding security updates. Assuming no issues, it will become live on Monday afternoon-evening Pacific time (because I'm working on Labor Day).
Recent comments
3 hours 39 min ago
3 hours 42 min ago
15 hours 59 min ago
22 hours 11 min ago
23 hours 6 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
2 days 3 hours ago
2 days 3 hours ago
2 days 8 hours ago