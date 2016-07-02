Daylight Linux Version 4
Daylight Linux (Web site) version 4 has just been released.
The Linux kernel is now upgraded to the 5.3 version for the AMD64 live version and Kernel 4.19.68 for the Raspberry Pi version.
All packages are upgraded to the Debian 10 version or to the cutting-edge version (experimental) for all current software packages.
Added compatibility for the Raspberry Pi 4. █
By Hamdy Abou El Anein
Founder / Linux system engineer
