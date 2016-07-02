RaspEX Project Now Lets You Turn Your Raspberry Pi 4 into a HTPC with Kodi
If you're looking for a fast, working, and easy-to-install operating system to turn your tiny Raspberry Pi 4 single-board computer into a versatile HTPC (Home Theatre PC), the latest RaspEX Kodi build is here to help with that, and it also supports previous Raspberry Pi models.
Based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" and Raspbian operating system series, RaspEX Kodi focuses on the open-source and cross-platform Kodi media center for all the video and audio playback operations, and more. Kodi 18.3 "Leia" is being used in the current release of RaspEX Kodi.
