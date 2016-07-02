Language Selection

Sunday 1st of September 2019 08:24:10 PM
OSS
  • AviDemux 2.7.5 (64-bit)

    Avidemux is a free video editor designed for simple cutting, filtering and encoding tasks. It supports many file types, including AVI, DVD compatible MPEG files, MP4 and ASF, using a variety of codecs. Tasks can be automated using projects, job queue and powerful scripting capabilities. Avidemux is available for Linux, BSD, Mac OS X and Microsoft Windows under the GNU GPL license.

  • PeaZip 6.9.2

    Cross-platform, full-featured but user-friendly alternative to WinRar, WinZip and similar general purpose archive manager applications...

  • Thank The NSA For Their Ghidra Software Now Helping Firmware Reverse Engineering

    Ghidra is the open-source reverse engineering tool published by the US National Security Agency as an alternative to existing decompilers/disassemblers and other reverse engineering utilities. As noted earlier this summer, a Google Summer of Code project has been creating Ghidra plug-ins for helping with firmware reverse engineering.

    It's been some time since last hearing anything about that effort to boost firmware reverse engineering, but in their final GSoC report, it was a success. With this new Ghidra plug-in there is support for loading into Ghidra of PCI option ROMs, the Intel firmware descriptor, reading the flash map, Coreboot File-System, UEFI Firmware Volumes, and the UEFI Terse Executable format. There is also a helper script for analyzing UEFI binaries.

  • Scylla’s real-time NoSQL database tapped by 'super app'

    Ships who sailed too close to her (she was thought to have been created from a beautiful nymph) rocks would risk having sailors killed by the razor-sharp shards of Scylla’s darting heads.

    Scylla and ScyllaDB on the other hand are neither mythological, sea-based or dangerous to your health… but this open source-centric real-time big data database does have shards.

    Scylla uses a sharded design on each node, meaning each CPU core handles a different subset of data. It is fully compatible with Apache Cassandra and embraces a shared-nothing approach that increases throughput and storage capacity as much as 10X that of Cassandra.

  • 8 Best Open-Source CMS for Starting a Website

    But it doesn’t have to break the bank, and open-source web content management software can be the first step to an affordable website.

    I know what you’re thinking: Why shouldn’t I just use WordPress?

    WordPress is a very solid, popular web content management (WCM) option, but it isn’t without faults. Before you jump on board the WordPress train, check out some of the other open-source choices and decide if they potentially fit your use case more effectively.

    [...]

    The language a WCM is written in impacts how it handles content, and some systems might be better at creating certain types of websites than others. Businesses might also require in-house developers with proficiency in the language a given CMS is written in to create functions for a website.

  • Talend to Share Its Open Source Data Expertise at ApacheCon Las Vegas

    Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, today announced that four open source engineers from its research and development team will be speaking at ApacheCon in Las Vegas, taking place at the Flamingo Hotel, September 9-12, 2019.

  • Here’s a look at entrepreneurs’ projects aiming to boost local governments

    Use of digital map and wayfinding platforms like Google Maps have become commonplace. While these digital tools make it easy to get from here to there by car, public transit or walking, there is no equivalent tool for wheelchair accessibility. NC Clear Path holds “mapathons” to build the data sets to support handicap accessibility.

  • College students find cost of textbooks a barrier

    New car buyers know the feeling of sticker shock, when their interest in a car hits the reality of its price.

  • President underlines need to launch open source knowledge in Pakistani universities

    President Dr. Arif Alvi has underlined the need to launch open source knowledge in Pakistani universities like their international counterparts.

    He was talking to a delegation of University of Health Sciences led by its Vice Chancellor Professor Javed Akram that called on him in Islamabad today.

    The President while pointing out the need for improvement in data education also called for offering free online courses for the benefit of general public.

»

More in Tux Machines

Programming Leftovers

  • Motor control PLC in Python

    We have different types of devices like sov, motor, analog, digital, control valves etc. Each type of device has 100 items. Now our software continuously monitors with the PLC to read some property of each type according to which we need to write some property. As an example, if motor on command is high then we need to write on feedback at PLC end high. At the moment, I face the problem that it takes too much time to update.

  • Useful Development Tools For Beginners

    When starting out writing HTML/CSS it is important to use validators, especially when you don't have someone else to look over your work 24/7. Validators allow you to see where you went wrong (if you did), and help you learn best practices with the most recent releases of your chosen technologies.

  • LLVM 9.0-RC3 Released With The Official Compiler Release Coming Soon

    With LLVM 9.0-RC3, all known blocker bugs have now been resolved clearing its path for the official release. So assuming no serious blockers are uncovered, LLVM 9.0.0 could be officially released in the coming days. Though brought up this weekend was a regression for NetBSD support, but it looks like that may just be a fix that needs back-porting.

  • [llvm-dev] [9.0.0 Release] Release Candidate 3 is here
    Hello everyone,

9.0.0-rc3 was tagged today from the release_90 branch at r370450. In
the Git monorepo, it's tagged as llvmorg-9.0.0-rc3.

Source code and docs are available at https://prereleases.llvm.org/9.0.0/#rc3

Binaries will be added as they become available.

There are currently no open release blockers, which means if nothing
new comes up, the final release could ship soon and this is what it
would look like (except for more release notes, which are still very
welcome).

Please file bug reports for any issues you find, and mark them
blocking https://llvm.org/PR42474

Release testers, please run the test script, share your results and
upload binaries.

Many thanks,
Hans

today's howtos

4MLinux 30.0 STABLE released.

The status of the‭ 4MLinux 30.0 series has been changed to STABLE. Edit your documents with LibreOffice 6.2.6.2 and GNOME Office (AbiWord 3.0.2, GIMP 2.10.12, Gnumeric 1.12.44), share your files using DropBox ‬79.4.143,‭ surf the Internet with Firefox 68.0.2 and Chromium ‬76.0.3809.100,‭ send emails via Thunderbird 60.8.0, enjoy your music collection with Audacious 3.10.1, watch your favorite videos with VLC 3.0.7.1 and mpv 0.29.1, play games powered by Mesa 19.0.5 and Wine 4.14. You can also setup the 4MLinux LAMP Server (Linux 4.19.63, Apache 2.4.39, MariaDB 10.4.7, PHP 5.6.40 and PHP 7.3.8). Perl 5.28.1, Python 2.7.16, and Python 3.7.3 are also available. Read more

New Packages in Slackware

  • LibreOffice updates for Slackware 14.2 and -current

    This month, I am building different versions for LibreOffice, for our stable Slackware 14.2 and for the -current testing ground. During my holiday, new versions became available and last week I built packages from those sources. The 6.2.6 release which was announced by the Document Foundation two weeks ago brings some security fixes to the 6.2 series. Therefore it was important to get rid of the old 6.2.5 packages. I built 6.2.6 for Slackware 14.2 and those packages have been available for download now since early last week. Go get them!

  • VLC 3.0.8 packages

    The Release Notes state that this releases provides fixes for several security issues among wich 11 which are CVE-worthy. Meaning that it’s prudent to upgrade your VLC to 3.0.8 soonest. I have the new packages available (for Slackware 14.2 and -current) in my repository since a couple of days. I used the opportunity to update the following internal libraries as well: bluray, dav1d, ebml, and matroska. You will also probably note that there is no “npapi-vlc” package. I decided to retire this VLC based NPAPI webbrowser plugin from my repository. Modern browsers are all moving away from NPAPI plugin support, and relying on HTML5 instead. Chrome/Chromium always only supported PPAPI based plugins anyway.

  • Chromium package updates

    There was a new Chromium source release last week, but there were other software releases that had priority to get packages out the door. Therefore I could only chromium packages this weekend. Chromium 76.0.3809.132 fixes 3 security holes. Note that the version before that (76.0.3809.100) also fixed 4 critical holes but I never packaged that as I went on holiday. So, upgrading now would be a good idea.

