Kdenlive 19.08 review - Film Noir Redux
About a year ago, I reviewed the beta version of Kdenlive 18.08. It proved to be an okay program, an incremental improvement, even though there were some issues that you'd expect to find in beta-quality software. Overall, there weren't any big surprises, but I was hoping for a more streamlined workflow and improved consistency.
Twelve months later, Kdenlive 19.08 has been released, and it's time for another review. After all, this is my favorite video editor, and I've used it to create all of my funny and unfunny Youtube videos, so I'm always very keen on what new things and improvements we can have here. Let us commence then, ever so gingerly.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 686 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Python Programming Leftovers
GNOME News: GUADEC 2019 Roundups/Reports, Mutter Last-Minute Performance Fix for NVIDIA
Condres OS official version 2019.09 available
Today we are proud to release Condres OS 2019.09 with the flavours KDE, GNOME, Cinnamon, MATE, XFCE, and Condres Control Center. They are enhanced with some useful packages and scripts and a custom patched version of desktop and filesystem. KDE Plasma stands at version 5.16.4, while GNOME comes in at 3.32 and Xfce at 4.14, while Cinnamon comes in at 4.2 and MATE at 1.22.1. This release comes with the name “19.09”. Important news regarding the release of this version which introduces native support for default snap and appimage applications. Some bugs regarding hplip that required the installation of the pyqt5 package have been fixed. Added multiple support to almost all php versions for those who develop websites in order to have greater compatibility with future versions. The control center now also supports printer management.
Godot Engine Vulkan 3D Rendering Support
Recent comments
29 min 59 sec ago
43 min 2 sec ago
43 min 53 sec ago
1 hour 32 min ago
3 hours 2 min ago
22 hours 40 min ago
23 hours 13 min ago
23 hours 15 min ago
23 hours 45 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago