Programming: 'DevOps' World 2019 and Django/Python, WordPress
Top take-aways from DevOps World 2019
In August, I had the opportunity to join more than 2,000 people gathered in San Francisco for DevOps World 2019. Following are some of the most newsworthy announcements from the 150 breakout sessions and 16 workshops held over the four-day event.
Wingware Blog: Dark Mode and Color Configuration in Wing Python IDE
When Dark Mode is selected, Wing switches to the most recently used dark color configuration, or the default dark configuration if none has been used.
To select which dark mode is used, change Color Palette on the first page of Wing's Preferences.
Dependencies Handling in Python
Dependencies are a nightmare for many people. Some even argue they are technical debt. Managing the list of the libraries of your software is a horrible experience. Updating them — automatically? — sounds like a delirium.
Stick with me here as I am going to help you get a better grasp on something that you cannot, in practice, get rid of — unless you're incredibly rich and talented and can live without the code of others.
First, we need to be clear of something about dependencies: there are two types of them. Donald Stuff wrote better than I would about the subject years ago. To make it simple, one can say that they are two types of code packages depending on external code: applications and libraries.
Django bugfix releases issued: 2.2.5, 2.1.12, and 1.11.24
Today we've issued 2.2.5, 2.1.12, and 1.11.24 bugfix releases.
The release package and checksums are available from our downloads page, as well as from the Python Package Index. The PGP key ID used for this release is Mariusz Felisiak: 2EF56372BA48CD1B.
Teaching an old Pythonista new Gopher tricks
I recently got a new job where I need to write a lot of Golang, so needed to learn it.
I figured that you don't really learn a language unless you try and write code that actually does something useful. However having been to a recent Golang meetup where someone had come to a similar conclusion, and had written a full emulator of the Gameboy in Go - I also figured I wanted to do something that was not quite so complex or low level ... ie hopefully, could be done in a week.
So I decided to take the plunge by creating an open source package that does the same job, as a Python one that I released many years ago called django-csvimport. A simple add-on for the Django ORM that caters for loading data to models from CSV files, with the option to generate the model code from scratch for a CSV file by checking the data fields and determining the data type for each column.
Also doing a task where I had solved the problems in another language would mean I could just focus on how Golang might approach the problem, not the problem itself. So this post is about the practical differences between writing a Python and Golang solution. As such it compares the languages as tools for a certain job, which I hope is complementary to the many posts that compare the languages themselves. Suffice is to say, they differ in many ways ... most significantly in static vs. dynamic typing ... whilst being most similar in regarding readable consistent simple syntax as paramount - where other languages have different priorities - hence for both auto-formatting code is good practise, with Go's builtin go format doing the job of Python's black or yapf.
EuroPython 2019: Please send in your feedback
We will leave the feedback form online for a few weeks and then use the information as basis for the work on EuroPython 2020 and also intend to post a summary of the multiple choice questions (not the comments to protect your privacy) on our website.
The Month in WordPress: August 2019
The upcoming minor release of WordPress, v5.2.3, is currently in the release candidate phase and available for testing.
Following that, the next major release is v5.3 and the Core team has laid out a schedule and scope for development. In addition, a bug scrub schedule and an accessibility-focused schedule have been set out to provide dedicated times for contributors to work on ironing out the bugs in the release.
Want to get involved in building WordPress Core? Follow the Core team blog, and join the #core channel in the Making WordPress Slack group.
GNOME News: GUADEC 2019 Roundups/Reports, Mutter Last-Minute Performance Fix for NVIDIA
Condres OS official version 2019.09 available
Today we are proud to release Condres OS 2019.09 with the flavours KDE, GNOME, Cinnamon, MATE, XFCE, and Condres Control Center. They are enhanced with some useful packages and scripts and a custom patched version of desktop and filesystem. KDE Plasma stands at version 5.16.4, while GNOME comes in at 3.32 and Xfce at 4.14, while Cinnamon comes in at 4.2 and MATE at 1.22.1. This release comes with the name “19.09”. Important news regarding the release of this version which introduces native support for default snap and appimage applications. Some bugs regarding hplip that required the installation of the pyqt5 package have been fixed. Added multiple support to almost all php versions for those who develop websites in order to have greater compatibility with future versions. The control center now also supports printer management.
Godot Engine Vulkan 3D Rendering Support
Linux 5.3-rc7
So this goes out on Monday morning rather than my usual Sunday afternoon schedule, simply because I was away from a keyboard most of Sunday. It happens. Partly because of that, I got a couple of pull requests (networking, usb, misc/char) that would have missed this rc with the normal timing, and it's a bit bigger as a result. Not huge, but considering how quiet the beginning of the week was, it's definitely noticeable, and the one extra day added about 25% to the size of the rc. That's not enough for me to go "uhhuh, uncomfortably much this late in the rc game" but I also happened to look at the calendar last week, and it dawned on me that I have the kernel summit travel coming up, and if I do the usual release cadence, I'd be on the road during the worst time (for me) of the merge window - the first five days. So I do suspect that with my timing (and a number of other developers are probably going to be traveling for LPC and KS too) I'll just make an rc8 even if it turns this Labor Day week ends up being very quiet and there might not be any _technical_ reason to delay the release. NOTE! If you are a submaintainer, and have your pull request all ready to go for 5.4, you should - as always - feel free to just send it early. I already have one 5.4 pull request in my inbox, and I much prefer the early ones over the late ones. So if you were planning for the normal cadence, just go on with your life, and ignore the likely one-week release delay due to conference travel. As to what happened in rc7 itself: the shortlog is appended, and nothing huge stands out. The diffstat is mostly fairly flat, which means it's a lot of small changes, with just a few blips: rxpc, openvswitch, cifssmb cleanups, turbostat utility update, and some embargoed hw issue process documentation. But the bulk of it is small fixes all over: drivers, networking, arch updates, documentation, filesystems.. Would I have been happier with things being even calmer? Sure. But it all looks pretty normal. So go forth and test,
