Condres OS official version 2019.09 available
Today we are proud to release Condres OS 2019.09 with the flavours KDE, GNOME, Cinnamon, MATE, XFCE, and Condres Control Center. They are enhanced with some useful packages and scripts and a custom patched version of desktop and filesystem.
KDE Plasma stands at version 5.16.4, while GNOME comes in at 3.32
and Xfce at 4.14, while Cinnamon comes in at 4.2 and MATE at 1.22.1.
This release comes with the name “19.09”.
Important news regarding the release of this version which introduces native support for default snap and appimage applications. Some bugs regarding hplip that required the installation of the pyqt5 package have been fixed.
Added multiple support to almost all php versions for those who develop websites in order to have greater compatibility with future versions. The control center now also supports printer management.
