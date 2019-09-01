Twins for Meng Meng and Jiao Qing
About 8 months ago we had the chance to meet Meng Meng (above) and Jiao Qing, the female and male pandas on loan to Berlin Zoo in Germany. I took lots of photos with them and we stayed in their Pagoda sanctuary a little longer. Seeing them eating, napping and wandering inside their secured place brings joy to my heart. I don't really like seeing animals in the zoo, but if this is the only way to keep and protect them from any harm or from becoming extinct, then so be it. Today, in the news (video) the two adorable pandas became parents as they were having twins; this is good news and I'm so happy for them both. To Meng Meng and Jiao Qing (and also to Berlin Zoo), congratulations! █
-
- Rianne Schestowitz's blog
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 689 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Server: Cilium, Unix at 50, SUSE and HPC
Android Leftovers
Linux for Chromebooks could get an installation menu for different distros
If you use the current Linux for Chromebooks beta, also known as Project Crostini, you probably have the Debian distro installed. That’s the default flavor of Linux offered as of today. But a Crostini user recently submitted a feature request to provide more options, such as Ubuntu, Fedora or theoretically, any Linux distro that Google could possibly offer. As of today, the request has been assigned to someone on the Chromium team and has a priority level of three; roughly meaning to me that“it’s not terribly important at the moment but we’ll look into it.”
Recent comments
3 hours 48 min ago
4 hours 44 min ago
5 hours 21 min ago
6 hours 1 min ago
6 hours 14 min ago
6 hours 15 min ago
7 hours 3 min ago
8 hours 33 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago