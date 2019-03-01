Kali Linux 2019.3 Release
Kali Linux 2019.3 Release
We are pleased to announce that our third release of 2019, Kali Linux 2019.3, is available immediately for download. This release brings our kernel up to version 5.2.9, and includes various new features across the board with NetHunter, ARM and packages (plus the normal bugs fixes and updates).
As promised in our roadmap blog post, there are both user facing and backend updates.
Kali Linux Ethical Hacking OS Switches to Linux 5.2, Now Supports OnePlus 7
Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of the Kali Linux 2019.03 operating system, a major update to the Kali Linux 2019 series that adds lots of new features, improvements, and updated hacking tools.
Kali Linux 2019.03 kicks off important changes to the default toolset, which will be split in three main categories, kali-linux-default with essential tools for penetration testing, kali-linux-large with a wider collection of penetration testing tools, and kali-linux-everything with all the hacking tools.
It also brings better support for ARM architectures, a few helper scripts that makes finding information about packages more easily and automatically runs Windows binaries with Wine, or make it easier to discover what resources can be transferred over to a Windows system.
The Kali Linux NetHunter project for running the OS on Android devices has been updated as well in this release with support for new smartphones, including LG V20 International Edition, Nexus 5X, Nexus 10, and OnePlus 7, the latter being Offensive Security's new flagship device for Kali Linux NetHunter.
