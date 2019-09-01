Games: Warzone 2100, DOSBox, Proton GE
-
A big new release of the RTS Warzone 2100 has finally made it out the door
Warzone 2100, a proper classic real-time strategy game that's open source just had the first update in some years.
I remember playing Warzone 2100 on the PlayStation 1 a long time ago, I used to spend days engrossed in the campaign so to see it alive and well is fantastic. Originally released in 1999 by Pumpkin Studios, it was later made open sourced in 2004 enabling a community to form around it and continue improving it.
-
Playing DOSBox games on Steam for Linux just got better with another release of Boxtron
Boxtron is another Steam Play tool we briefly talked about at the beginning of this month, enabling you to play almost any DOSBox game on Steam for Linux.
Just like Proton GE, this is an unofficial Steam Play tool. It enables you to use a native Linux version of DOSBox to play titles that don't provide a Linux package on Steam—super handy!
A few days ago, the developer released a fresh build with some rather sweet sounding fixes and upgrades to the tool so hopefully even more DOSBox games will work. With the 0.5.1 release Boxtron will now detect broken case-sensitive paths in .cue files, show a UI box (using Zenity) to show errors, adds in several game-specific tweaks for DOS titles distributed without DOSBox, it will filter out escape-carets where not needed, fixes a crash with non-DOS games run through the Sierra Launcher and a few other improvements.
-
Want a more up to date Proton for Steam Play? Proton GE has a big new release out
There's no need to wait for Valve and CodeWeavers to update Proton for Steam Play, if you're willing to do a little bit of extra work with a custom build like Proton GE.
Proton GE is one of the unofficial builds of Proton briefly talked about in a previous article, with it just recently getting a rather big update.
Proton-4.15-GE-1 was released a few hours ago updating it to the recently released Wine 4.15. Additionally, it adds in Wine's Vkd3d for running Direct3D 12 games through Vulkan, which you can turn on using "PROTON_USE_VKD3D=1 %command%" as a launch option. There's also an update to D9VK which is on by default, use "PROTON_NO_D9VK=1 %command%" as a launch option to turn it off. On top of that there's also various gamepad updates, fsync was updated and a bunch of Media Foundation work went into it too.
-
