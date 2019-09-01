Programming: RcppArmadillo, AppleScript and Greasemonkey, Python and Java
-
RcppArmadillo 0.9.700.2.0
A new RcppArmadillo release based on a new Armadillo upstream release arrived on CRAN, and will get to Debian shortly. It brings continued improvements for sparse matrices and a few other things; see below for more details. I also appear to have skipped blogging about the preceding 0.9.600.4.0 release (which was actually extra-rigorous with an unprecedented number of reverse-depends runs) so I included its changes (with very nice sparse matrix improvements) as well.
Armadillo is a powerful and expressive C++ template library for linear algebra aiming towards a good balance between speed and ease of use with a syntax deliberately close to a Matlab. RcppArmadillo integrates this library with the R environment and language–and is widely used by (currently) 656 other packages on CRAN.
-
The deformed yet thoughtful offspring of AppleScript and Greasemonkey
Ah, AppleScript. I can't be the only person who's thinking Apple plans to replace AppleScript with Swift because it's not new and sexy anymore. And it certainly has its many rough edges and Apple really hasn't done much to improve this, which are clear signs it's headed for a room-temperature feet-first exit.
But, hey! If you're using TenFourFox, you're immune to Apple's latest self-stimulatory bright ideas. And while I'm trying to make progress on TenFourFox's various deficiencies, you still have the power to make sites work the way you want thanks to TenFourFox's AppleScript-to-JavaScript "bridge." The bridge lets you run JavaScript within the page and sample or expose data back to AppleScript. With AppleScript's other great powers, like even running arbitrary shell scripts, you can connect TenFourFox to anything else on the other end with AppleScript.
-
How to Cleanup S3 Objects and Unittest it
In this guest post Giuseppe shares what he learned having to cleanup a large number of objects in an S3 bucket. He introduces us to some boto3 as well as moto and freezegun he used to test his code. Enter Giuseppe ...
-
Quarkus: Supersonic, subatomic Java
DevNation Live tech talks are hosted by the Red Hat technologists who create our products. These sessions include real solutions and code and sample projects to help you get started. In this talk, you’ll learn about Quarkus from Burr Sutter, Jason Greene, and Edson Yanaga.
In this session, we’ll demonstrate how you can optimize your enterprise Java apps, your APIs, your microservices, and your “serverless functions” for a Kubernetes/OpenShift environment—vastly smaller, vastly faster, and fundamentally more scalable.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 694 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
The September 2019 Issue of the PCLinuxOS MagazineThe PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the September 2019 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article. In the September 2019 issue: * De-Googling Yourself, Part 5 * GIMP Tutorial: Joined Photos * PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: drhadidy * Mind Your Step: A New Rant Series * Casual Python, Part 8 * ms_meme's Nook: PCLOS Choo Choo * Two “Life Changing” Firefox Add-ons * Short Topix: Dropbox Reinstates Support For ZFS, XFS, Btrfs, eCryptFS * PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Mexican Pasta Shells * And much more inside! This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw. Download the PDF (6.7 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2019-09.pdf Download the EPUB Version (7.2 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201909epub.epub Download the MOBI Version (6.3 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201909mobi.mobi Visit the HTML Version https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html
Geometric Picking Finally Lands In GNOME/Mutter 3.34 For Lowering CPU Usage
In addition to Mutter seeing today an important last minute performance fix for the NVIDIA proprietary driver, Mutter also saw a long-standing performance optimization finally land for GNOME 3.34 that benefits all hardware/drivers. The optimization is another patch series worked on by Canonical's Daniel van Vugt over the past year but finally saw its way into Mutter Git today ahead of next week's GNOME 3.34.
Programming: RcppArmadillo, AppleScript and Greasemonkey, Python and Java
Recent comments
9 hours 59 min ago
10 hours 56 min ago
11 hours 32 min ago
12 hours 12 min ago
12 hours 25 min ago
12 hours 26 min ago
13 hours 15 min ago
14 hours 45 min ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago