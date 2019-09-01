Geometric Picking Finally Lands In GNOME/Mutter 3.34 For Lowering CPU Usage In addition to Mutter seeing today an important last minute performance fix for the NVIDIA proprietary driver, Mutter also saw a long-standing performance optimization finally land for GNOME 3.34 that benefits all hardware/drivers. The optimization is another patch series worked on by Canonical's Daniel van Vugt over the past year but finally saw its way into Mutter Git today ahead of next week's GNOME 3.34.

Programming: RcppArmadillo, AppleScript and Greasemonkey, Python and Java RcppArmadillo 0.9.700.2.0 A new RcppArmadillo release based on a new Armadillo upstream release arrived on CRAN, and will get to Debian shortly. It brings continued improvements for sparse matrices and a few other things; see below for more details. I also appear to have skipped blogging about the preceding 0.9.600.4.0 release (which was actually extra-rigorous with an unprecedented number of reverse-depends runs) so I included its changes (with very nice sparse matrix improvements) as well. Armadillo is a powerful and expressive C++ template library for linear algebra aiming towards a good balance between speed and ease of use with a syntax deliberately close to a Matlab. RcppArmadillo integrates this library with the R environment and language–and is widely used by (currently) 656 other packages on CRAN.

The deformed yet thoughtful offspring of AppleScript and Greasemonkey Ah, AppleScript. I can't be the only person who's thinking Apple plans to replace AppleScript with Swift because it's not new and sexy anymore. And it certainly has its many rough edges and Apple really hasn't done much to improve this, which are clear signs it's headed for a room-temperature feet-first exit. But, hey! If you're using TenFourFox, you're immune to Apple's latest self-stimulatory bright ideas. And while I'm trying to make progress on TenFourFox's various deficiencies, you still have the power to make sites work the way you want thanks to TenFourFox's AppleScript-to-JavaScript "bridge." The bridge lets you run JavaScript within the page and sample or expose data back to AppleScript. With AppleScript's other great powers, like even running arbitrary shell scripts, you can connect TenFourFox to anything else on the other end with AppleScript.

How to Cleanup S3 Objects and Unittest it In this guest post Giuseppe shares what he learned having to cleanup a large number of objects in an S3 bucket. He introduces us to some boto3 as well as moto and freezegun he used to test his code. Enter Giuseppe ...

Quarkus: Supersonic, subatomic Java DevNation Live tech talks are hosted by the Red Hat technologists who create our products. These sessions include real solutions and code and sample projects to help you get started. In this talk, you’ll learn about Quarkus from Burr Sutter, Jason Greene, and Edson Yanaga. In this session, we’ll demonstrate how you can optimize your enterprise Java apps, your APIs, your microservices, and your “serverless functions” for a Kubernetes/OpenShift environment—vastly smaller, vastly faster, and fundamentally more scalable.