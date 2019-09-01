Programming Leftovers
Casual Python, Part 8
Fastmail and Perl: an interview with Ricardo Signes
Ricardo (Rik) Signes is a member of the Perl community who has helped the programming language move forward as far as features, stability, and popularity. Previously, he was Perl’s Pumpking (manager of the core Perl 5 language), during which time he oversaw 5 major releases. Currently, he is a board member at the Perl Foundation and CTO at Fastmail, leading a development team working in Perl every day.
You should not run your mail server because mail is hard.
TL;DR:
- Mail is not hard: people keep repeating that because they read it, not because they tried it
- Big Mailer Corps are quite happy with that myth, it keeps their userbase growing
- Big Mailer Corps control a large percentage of the e-mail address space which is good for none of us
- It's ok that people have their e-mails hosted at Big Mailer Corps as long as there's enough people outside too
My OpenBSD commits
Today marks my three year anniversary as an OpenBSD developer. I got my commit bit on August 31th 2016 during the g2k16 hackathon in Cambridge, UK.
A few months ago, I came across a Perl one-liner script to produce commit time distribution ASCII graphs from a Git repository, and I finally have a good pretext to run it
As of this day, I have done 749 commits to OpenBSD, in the following repositories: src (127), ports(596), www (24), and xenocara (2).
today's howtos
The September 2019 Issue of the PCLinuxOS MagazineThe PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the September 2019 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article. In the September 2019 issue: * De-Googling Yourself, Part 5 * GIMP Tutorial: Joined Photos * PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: drhadidy * Mind Your Step: A New Rant Series * Casual Python, Part 8 * ms_meme's Nook: PCLOS Choo Choo * Two “Life Changing” Firefox Add-ons * Short Topix: Dropbox Reinstates Support For ZFS, XFS, Btrfs, eCryptFS * PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Mexican Pasta Shells * And much more inside! This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw. Download the PDF (6.7 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2019-09.pdf Download the EPUB Version (7.2 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201909epub.epub Download the MOBI Version (6.3 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201909mobi.mobi Visit the HTML Version https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html
Geometric Picking Finally Lands In GNOME/Mutter 3.34 For Lowering CPU Usage
In addition to Mutter seeing today an important last minute performance fix for the NVIDIA proprietary driver, Mutter also saw a long-standing performance optimization finally land for GNOME 3.34 that benefits all hardware/drivers. The optimization is another patch series worked on by Canonical's Daniel van Vugt over the past year but finally saw its way into Mutter Git today ahead of next week's GNOME 3.34.
Programming: RcppArmadillo, AppleScript and Greasemonkey, Python and Java
