OSS Leftovers
-
A managed open-source approach can improve the health of your open-source supply chain
Led by open-source industry veterans, many whom were on the original Red Hat Enterprise Linux team—including Fischer—Tidelift has partnered with a network of developers who typically are the original creators and maintainers of open-source components. Maintainers collaborating with Tidelift, or “lifters,” are compensated to deliver vetted updates as they’re released and then Tidelift delivers them to its subscribers. As part of the service, Tidelift helps organizations select and identify all the components within an environment. The service also draws on knowledge from Tidelift’s database of information on 3.3 million open-source packages.
“We’re providing as a service, a stream of known, good, open-source packages, where it’s somebody’s job to keep those patches, keep the licenses in compliance and ensure the quality is there around those open-source components,” he says. “Our customers don’t need to do their own due-diligence and research. Certain things break, it’s not their problem to fix it, it’s our problem to fix it, they just consume it, like they would consume any sort of raw open source without all of those issues that would come with raw open source.”
-
Do You Rely on Open-Source Software? Offer Your Support.
A recent scheme by a programmer to attempt to fund his open-source project through advertising drew heavy backlash among fellow programmers, but his bigger point is one associations can appreciate.
The “free as in freedom” mindset of open-source software, which is increasingly finding its way into mainstream work environments, is starting to show some cracks.
The latest crack appeared within the terminal screen—an experiment by a developer who was trying to find some way, any way, to financially support his widely used work.
Here’s what happened: The open-source programmer Feross Aboukhadijeh, who develops a popular JavaScript programming tool called Standard, decided to create a new JavaScript package called Funding. Funding did something unique for an open-source package: Basically, a developer attached it to another package (which Aboukhadijeh did to Standard), and it showed a “banner” ad in the terminal. It was not a highly graphical ad—just a link and a line of text in a gray box—but it was enough to raise a contentious discussion in the open-source universe.
Funding went down almost immediately, a victim of a massive backlash. (Someone even developed an ad blocker!) Explaining why he did it, Aboukhadijeh said he was concerned that the funding model for open-source software was “not working” and experimentation was needed.
-
Open source big data processing at massive scale and warp speed
HPCC Systems (High Performance Computing Cluster), a dba of LexisNexis Risk Solutions, is an open-source big-data computing platform. Flavio Villanustre, vice president technology and CISO at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, explained HPCC Systems’s evolution came as a necessity.
“In 2000 we were getting into data analytics, using the platforms, databases, and data integration tools that were available at the time. None of these tools would scale to handle the quantity of data and complexity of processes that we were doing.” He added, “That drove us to create our own platform, now known as HPCC Systems, a completely free, end-to-end big data platform.”
According to Villanustre, Accurint is the first product that utilized the platform. Accurint began as a data lookup service that took large amounts of data from numerous data sets and provided basic search capabilities to other companies and organizations. Today, Accurint has evolved and developed capabilities to help detect fraud and verify identities.
-
Binance launches ‘Binance X’, aims at building open-source crypto software
Binance X offers a fellowship program that is aimed at research and development of open-source blockchain software. The exchange has not yet disclosed any information on how much funds it will provide for the 40 project leads that have already signed on as Binance X fellows. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis.
-
FFmpeg Adds ZeroMQ Support To Let Multiple Clients Connect To A Single Instance
An interesting new addition to FFmpeg's avformat library is ZeroMQ protocol support for enhancing its streaming abilities.
The newly-added ZeroMQ support to FFMpeg improves the streaming options by allowing multiple clients to connect to a single FFmpeg instance without a separate server or multi-cast destination address setup as previously required.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 661 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Take the Power of Linux with You on the Go with This Bite-Sized Computer
Complete with a display screen and all the external equipment you need, this computer bundle is both an open-source Linux platform and a fully-functional wireless router Any true computer or tech aficionado knows that when it comes to power, control, and functionality in an OS, Linux reigns supreme. Used for everything from server control to hardware administration and web integration, Linux is one of the most important tools a techie can have under his or her belt. The VoCore2 Mini Linux Computer Bundle is a bite-sized mini-computer that lets you take the power of Linux with you on the go, and the entire interface is available for over 10% off at just $69.
Linux on your laptop: Here's what you need to know about UEFI firmware
This will be my last foray into UEFI firmware for quite a while. For those who are already tired of my writing about it, I apologize in advance; for those who have asked for more, here it is. For the rest of you, I hope that you can find a few interesting and helpful tips and tricks in the following information. There have been several questions and comments on my previous posts about UEFI boot. Let me start with a description of what I do with the BIOS configuration on all of the laptops I have with UEFI firmware.
Dig Command in Linux Explained
Dig command in Linux is commonly used for retrieving the DNS information of a remote server. Learn how to use the dig command and understand its output.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
14 hours 48 min ago
15 hours 44 min ago
16 hours 21 min ago
17 hours 1 min ago
17 hours 14 min ago
17 hours 15 min ago
18 hours 3 min ago
19 hours 33 min ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago