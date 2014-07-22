Language Selection

Linux on your laptop: Here's what you need to know about UEFI firmware

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 3rd of September 2019 09:54:39 AM
Linux

This will be my last foray into UEFI firmware for quite a while. For those who are already tired of my writing about it, I apologize in advance; for those who have asked for more, here it is.

For the rest of you, I hope that you can find a few interesting and helpful tips and tricks in the following information.

There have been several questions and comments on my previous posts about UEFI boot. Let me start with a description of what I do with the BIOS configuration on all of the laptops I have with UEFI firmware.

Linux on your laptop: Here's what you need to know about UEFI firmware

