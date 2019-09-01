Language Selection

OSS Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 3rd of September 2019 02:30:44 PM
OSS
  • Two "Life-Changing" Firefox Add-ons

    I'm a diehard Firefox fan. Having used it since it came out, it just works the way I want and need it to work. And, just as for any Firefox user, I have a collection of must-have add-ons that I use with it. Yes, the switch to Firefox Quantum was a little painful for me, since I had to give up a few of my absolute favorite must-have add-ons. The developers of those add-ons had chosen to not conform to the new add-on architecture that Firefox Quantum brought with it. But, I found replacements for most of them, and life went on.

  • Mozilla Rust Considered for Linux Drivers

    When Graydon Hoare of Mozilla (and later others) designed Rust, they wanted a fast, concurrent, memory-safe language without garbage collection because web browsers need to be fast and resistant to malware. Their decision was to create Rust, which provides these features by forcing restrictions on the developer. Now that the language has reached a decent level of maturity, third parties are looking into it.

  • Mind Your Step: A New Rant Series

    Sadly, another blow to the existence of 32-bit computing came with the Document Foundation making the decision to no longer produce a 32-bit version of LibreOffice.

    As of Version 6.3 (the current version as of this writing), LibreOffice will be available as a 64-bit only product. The 32-bit version of LibreOffice 6.3 is available only for Windows. There is no 32-bit Linux or Mac OS-X binary available for download.

  • Interactive Investigations | Coder Radio 373

    We debate the best way to package scripting language apps then explore interactive development and the importance of a good shell.

    Plus npm bans terminal ads, what comes after Rust, and why Mike hates macros.

  • 9 Django Concepts Part 3 - Read Time: 3 Mins

    Welcome to the final part of the 9 Django Concepts for aspiring Django developers.

    For this, I will be covering parts like deployment, testing and supporting front-end framework.

    Which is a project that any Django developer who is building it for a Javascript based front-end framework.

    If you had miss part 1 or part 2, I would suggest you go to those before reading this part 3 to not miss out on it.

  • GnuPG for e-mail encryption and signing

    GnuPG, originally released 20 years ago, offers encryption for everyone. However, like every piece of software, it neither is flawless nor perfect. Recent attacks like ROCA, SigSpoof, Efail, and signature flooding revived the discussions about its security.

  • Building interactive SSH applications

    On the server, there are three steps which you can meddle with using OpenSSH: authentication, the shell session, and the command. The shell is pretty easily manipulated. For example, if you set the user’s login shell to /usr/bin/nethack, then nethack will run when they log in. Editing this is pretty straightforward, just pop open /etc/passwd as root and set their shell to your desired binary. If the user SSHes into your server with a TTY allocated (which is done by default), then you’ll be able to run a curses application or something interactive.

    However, a downside to this is that, if you choose a “shell” which does not behave like a shell, it will break when the user passes additional command line arguments, such as ssh user@host ls -a. To address this, instead of overriding the shell, we can override the command which is run. The best place to do this is in the user’s authorized_keys file. Before each line, you can add options which apply to users who log in with that key. One of these options is the “command” option. If you add this to /home/user/.ssh/authorized_keys instead: [...]

OpenBSD on Tuxedo InfinityBook 14" v2

The InfinityBook 14” v2 is a fanless 14” notebook. It is an excellent choice for running OpenBSD - but order it with the supported wireless card (see below.).

I’ve set it up in a dual-boot configuration so that I can switch between Linux and OpenBSD - mainly to spot differences in the drivers. TUXEDO allows a variety of configurations through their webshop.

Android Leftovers

Kubeflow and Proprietary Software

  • Kubeflow – Data Science on Steroids

    Artificial intelligence, machine and deep learning are probably the most hyped topics in software development these days! New projects, problem solving approaches and corresponding start-ups pop up in the wild on a daily basis. Most of the time, the major target is to get an understandable output from a huge set of unmanageable input data. To achieve this goal, the in fact standard frameworks TensorFlow and PyTorch established a rich set of features over time by being well maintained under the hood, too. But the simple usage of these frameworks does not solve today’s software related challenges like continuous integration (CI) and deployment (CD). The creation of a sustainable workflow, which embeds seamlessly into the existing infrastructure as well as existing CI/CD pipelines, are one of the major obstacles software developers are facing today. Another trend related to this topic is the increasing usage of Kubernetes as build and test infrastructure for on premise and managed cluster architectures. But how to utilize the full power of Kubernetes-based cloud environments, when it comes to training and deploying machine learning models? How to integrate them into existing continuous integration and deployment pipelines? Can we split up machine learning workflows into separate pipeline steps, like we already do within our existing CI/CD setups?

  • Multi-Calendar Desktop App MineTime 1.6.0 Adds New Scheduling Assistant

    MineTime, an AI-powered desktop calendar application that works with multiple Calendar services, has been updated to version 1.6.0, which includes some important changes like a new scheduling assistant, a new 10-day view, and more.

  • Short Topix: Dropbox Reinstates Support For ZFS, XFS, Btrfs, eCryptFS

    On July 18, 2019, Google announced in a blog post that it was closing a loophole that allowed sites to know if a user was connecting to a site using "incognito" mode on Google Chrome. Some sites would not allow users to connect to their sites using incognito mode. Granted, some users used incognito mode, where browsing history and cookies are not saved, to circumvent article limits and paywalls. In 2017, The Boston Globe started blocking users of incognito mode from accessing its content. The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, the Dallas Morning News and others have also employed the method that prevents users of incognito mode from accessing the content on their sites.

  • Microsoft Edge will ditch Flash in 2020

    IN 2017 FLASH, the comically buggy building block of web media, revealed it would be committing a very slow suicide, eventually losing all support in 2020. Given the amount of security holes it had when it was fully supported by Adobe, this could very well be seen as a mercy killing.

    Google Chrome promptly put the boot in, disabling Flash from Chrome 76 by default to try and wean people off it, before the final death in 2020. And now Microsoft has clarified that it'll be putting its own little kick into Adobe as well by following much the same schedule for Edge.

Take the Power of Linux with You on the Go with This Bite-Sized Computer

Complete with a display screen and all the external equipment you need, this computer bundle is both an open-source Linux platform and a fully-functional wireless router Any true computer or tech aficionado knows that when it comes to power, control, and functionality in an OS, Linux reigns supreme. Used for everything from server control to hardware administration and web integration, Linux is one of the most important tools a techie can have under his or her belt. The VoCore2 Mini Linux Computer Bundle is a bite-sized mini-computer that lets you take the power of Linux with you on the go, and the entire interface is available for over 10% off at just $69. Read more

