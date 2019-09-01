Language Selection

  • PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: drhadidy

    I got introduced to Linux in the year 2001. I downloaded my first copy of Suse on my IBM Thinkpad. It wasn't easy to install. The CDs and drivers at that time had a lot of issues. So, it was a dual boot install, and mostly I was just updating the install every now and then and was trying to understand more about the system. But I was fascinated by the idea of open source.

    Then I had a very big virus problem at the end of 2006 which destroyed my Windows driven home PC and laptop, my clinic's PC and my Windows mobile phone.

    I decided to shift to Linux and just get rid of Windows forever, especially when I was reading of all the improvements in the development of Linux and how easy it became by then.

    I installed Suse as the only system on my machines. Then I had a problem with the sound card of my LG laptop.

    I started looking around and trying many other distros, until I read about PCLinuxOS. I was amazed by the reviews, and especially how the installation comes out of the box, and how so many people spoke about how their driver problems disappeared when they used PCLinuxOS. I was shocked how Linux people are impressed by its stability.

    I installed PCLinuxOS on my laptop, and my LG laptop started singing. I was really so impressed and happy with the new system, and really didn't need to go back to Windows since that day.

  • How to Test Website Speed in Linux Terminal
  • [PCLinuxOS] Screenshot Showcase
  • Debian Policy call for participation -- September 2019

    There hasn’t been much activity lately, but no shortage of interesting and hopefully-accessible Debian Policy work. Do write to debian-policy@lists.debian.org if you’d like to participate but are struggling to figure out how.

  • The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 594

    Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 594 for the week of August 25 – 31, 2019. The full version of this issue is available here.

  • Fedora Update Weeks 33–34

    The past two weeks have been rather simple, just catching up on the remaining updates from release monitoring, and also those that monitoring missed. I’m also working through some build/test failures for various reasons.

    Most failures are around the Python 3.8 rebuild. Generally, upstreams are aware of the problems, or I could have reported a bug about it. So fixing these involve backporting fixes that are to be in the next releases. For xtl, I’ve un-retired the package, and disabled the failing arches. I’ve given up on hoping someone might figure out the gcc issue, so I’m just leaving the arch-specific bugs (RHBZ#1745840, RHBZ#1745841) as they are.

OpenBSD on Tuxedo InfinityBook 14" v2

The InfinityBook 14” v2 is a fanless 14” notebook. It is an excellent choice for running OpenBSD - but order it with the supported wireless card (see below.).

I’ve set it up in a dual-boot configuration so that I can switch between Linux and OpenBSD - mainly to spot differences in the drivers. TUXEDO allows a variety of configurations through their webshop.

Kubeflow and Proprietary Software

  • Kubeflow – Data Science on Steroids

    Artificial intelligence, machine and deep learning are probably the most hyped topics in software development these days! New projects, problem solving approaches and corresponding start-ups pop up in the wild on a daily basis. Most of the time, the major target is to get an understandable output from a huge set of unmanageable input data. To achieve this goal, the in fact standard frameworks TensorFlow and PyTorch established a rich set of features over time by being well maintained under the hood, too. But the simple usage of these frameworks does not solve today’s software related challenges like continuous integration (CI) and deployment (CD). The creation of a sustainable workflow, which embeds seamlessly into the existing infrastructure as well as existing CI/CD pipelines, are one of the major obstacles software developers are facing today. Another trend related to this topic is the increasing usage of Kubernetes as build and test infrastructure for on premise and managed cluster architectures. But how to utilize the full power of Kubernetes-based cloud environments, when it comes to training and deploying machine learning models? How to integrate them into existing continuous integration and deployment pipelines? Can we split up machine learning workflows into separate pipeline steps, like we already do within our existing CI/CD setups?

  • Multi-Calendar Desktop App MineTime 1.6.0 Adds New Scheduling Assistant

    MineTime, an AI-powered desktop calendar application that works with multiple Calendar services, has been updated to version 1.6.0, which includes some important changes like a new scheduling assistant, a new 10-day view, and more.

  • Short Topix: Dropbox Reinstates Support For ZFS, XFS, Btrfs, eCryptFS

    On July 18, 2019, Google announced in a blog post that it was closing a loophole that allowed sites to know if a user was connecting to a site using "incognito" mode on Google Chrome. Some sites would not allow users to connect to their sites using incognito mode. Granted, some users used incognito mode, where browsing history and cookies are not saved, to circumvent article limits and paywalls. In 2017, The Boston Globe started blocking users of incognito mode from accessing its content. The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, the Dallas Morning News and others have also employed the method that prevents users of incognito mode from accessing the content on their sites.

  • Microsoft Edge will ditch Flash in 2020

    IN 2017 FLASH, the comically buggy building block of web media, revealed it would be committing a very slow suicide, eventually losing all support in 2020. Given the amount of security holes it had when it was fully supported by Adobe, this could very well be seen as a mercy killing.

    Google Chrome promptly put the boot in, disabling Flash from Chrome 76 by default to try and wean people off it, before the final death in 2020. And now Microsoft has clarified that it'll be putting its own little kick into Adobe as well by following much the same schedule for Edge.

Complete with a display screen and all the external equipment you need, this computer bundle is both an open-source Linux platform and a fully-functional wireless router Any true computer or tech aficionado knows that when it comes to power, control, and functionality in an OS, Linux reigns supreme. Used for everything from server control to hardware administration and web integration, Linux is one of the most important tools a techie can have under his or her belt. The VoCore2 Mini Linux Computer Bundle is a bite-sized mini-computer that lets you take the power of Linux with you on the go, and the entire interface is available for over 10% off at just $69. Read more

