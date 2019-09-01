today's leftovers
PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: drhadidy
I got introduced to Linux in the year 2001. I downloaded my first copy of Suse on my IBM Thinkpad. It wasn't easy to install. The CDs and drivers at that time had a lot of issues. So, it was a dual boot install, and mostly I was just updating the install every now and then and was trying to understand more about the system. But I was fascinated by the idea of open source.
Then I had a very big virus problem at the end of 2006 which destroyed my Windows driven home PC and laptop, my clinic's PC and my Windows mobile phone.
I decided to shift to Linux and just get rid of Windows forever, especially when I was reading of all the improvements in the development of Linux and how easy it became by then.
I installed Suse as the only system on my machines. Then I had a problem with the sound card of my LG laptop.
I started looking around and trying many other distros, until I read about PCLinuxOS. I was amazed by the reviews, and especially how the installation comes out of the box, and how so many people spoke about how their driver problems disappeared when they used PCLinuxOS. I was shocked how Linux people are impressed by its stability.
I installed PCLinuxOS on my laptop, and my LG laptop started singing. I was really so impressed and happy with the new system, and really didn't need to go back to Windows since that day.
How to Test Website Speed in Linux Terminal
[PCLinuxOS] Screenshot Showcase
Debian Policy call for participation -- September 2019
There hasn’t been much activity lately, but no shortage of interesting and hopefully-accessible Debian Policy work. Do write to debian-policy@lists.debian.org if you’d like to participate but are struggling to figure out how.
The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 594
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 594 for the week of August 25 – 31, 2019. The full version of this issue is available here.
Fedora Update Weeks 33–34
The past two weeks have been rather simple, just catching up on the remaining updates from release monitoring, and also those that monitoring missed. I’m also working through some build/test failures for various reasons.
Most failures are around the Python 3.8 rebuild. Generally, upstreams are aware of the problems, or I could have reported a bug about it. So fixing these involve backporting fixes that are to be in the next releases. For xtl, I’ve un-retired the package, and disabled the failing arches. I’ve given up on hoping someone might figure out the gcc issue, so I’m just leaving the arch-specific bugs (RHBZ#1745840, RHBZ#1745841) as they are.
OpenBSD on Tuxedo InfinityBook 14" v2
The InfinityBook 14” v2 is a fanless 14” notebook. It is an excellent choice for running OpenBSD - but order it with the supported wireless card (see below.).
I’ve set it up in a dual-boot configuration so that I can switch between Linux and OpenBSD - mainly to spot differences in the drivers. TUXEDO allows a variety of configurations through their webshop.
Android Leftovers
Kubeflow and Proprietary Software
Take the Power of Linux with You on the Go with This Bite-Sized Computer
Complete with a display screen and all the external equipment you need, this computer bundle is both an open-source Linux platform and a fully-functional wireless router Any true computer or tech aficionado knows that when it comes to power, control, and functionality in an OS, Linux reigns supreme. Used for everything from server control to hardware administration and web integration, Linux is one of the most important tools a techie can have under his or her belt. The VoCore2 Mini Linux Computer Bundle is a bite-sized mini-computer that lets you take the power of Linux with you on the go, and the entire interface is available for over 10% off at just $69.
