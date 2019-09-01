Plasma 5.16.5
Today KDE releases a Bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.16.5. Plasma 5.16 was released in June with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience.
This release adds a month's worth of new translations and fixes from KDE's contributors. The bugfixes are typically small but important and include...
Also: KDE Plasma 5.16 Desktop Reaches End of Life, Plasma 5.17 Arrives on October 15
Plasma 5.16.5
