Games: Openblack, Yorg, MicroTown, Battle Royale, Little Misfortune
-
openblack is a FOSS game engine for Black & White currently under development
How about a little open source to start your Tuesday morning? Work is going into the openblack project, to create a modern open source game engine for Black & White.
Originally released in 2001, Black & White is a "god game" developed by Lionhead Studios which closed down back in 2016. It's considered a classic and even now it's well love, with plenty of new games describing it as an inspiration.
-
The FOSS racer Yorg has recently released a big update with local multiplayer
Always great to see free and open source games continue to mature. The racing game Yorg just recently put out a big a new release and it's coming along nicely.
Part of this update included moving to a new version of Panda3D, the open source game engine/framework used to power Yorg. This should help with performance, gamepad support and much more.
-
Village construction and management simulator MicroTown is out in Early Access
Snowy Ash Games just recently released MicroTown, a pixel art village construction and management simulator. Note: Key provided by the developer.
So far, it feels pretty good. Has a certain Settlers feel to it! The gameplay offered currently is a little simple and short, with only a single scenario to go through or sandbox play with no objective. For what it's worth though, the developer does describe it as a "relaxing" game so a huge amount of depth is likely not the point with this one.
-
GTA-inspired Battle Royale game Geneshift just got a pretty big makeover
Geneshift is really looking slick with the latest major update now available, completely overhauling the menu and the way you unlock everything. Overall, it's a huge improvement.
-
Little Misfortune from the developer of Fran Bow is releasing this month
After releasing a demo with Linux support back in April, the dark adventure game Little Misfortune now has a release date of September 18th.
Developed by Killmonday Games, this is their second title after the really well received Fran Bow from back in 2015. Curiously, Killmonday said that Little Misfortune shares the same universe as Fran Bow and it seems it will be as delightfully strange. They say that it's an "interactive story" one where your choices will have an impact and there will be…consequences.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 612 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Mint 19.3 and Monthly News
KDE Meetings: Randa and Akademy Reports
Today in Techrights
Plasma 5.16.5
Today KDE releases a Bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.16.5. Plasma 5.16 was released in June with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience. This release adds a month's worth of new translations and fixes from KDE's contributors. The bugfixes are typically small but important and include... Also: KDE Plasma 5.16 Desktop Reaches End of Life, Plasma 5.17 Arrives on October 15
Recent comments
16 min 17 sec ago
26 min 57 sec ago
2 hours 15 min ago
2 hours 18 min ago
2 hours 26 min ago
21 hours 55 min ago
22 hours 52 min ago
23 hours 28 min ago
1 day 8 min ago
1 day 21 min ago