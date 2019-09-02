Privacy: Browser Extensions for Privacy, Dropbox 'Spilling' Out of Dropbox Folder, Announcement of the PureBoot Bundle and Privacy-Focused Email Services
Whether you’re a casual or power user of the Internet, there are some must-have browser extensions that will enhance the utility of your favorite browser, boost your security, and overall improve your quality of life online. Today, we’ll cover the top 8 browser extensions, along with two of the best browser supported VPNs
It looks like Dropbox will soon stop following symbolic links to files or folders outside of the Dropbox folder.
When placing a symbolic link (symlink or soft link) in the Dropbox folder before this change, the symlink is replaced by the data it points to, so you have the actual data on the Dropbox servers, and not just the symlink.
We have been promoting the benefits of our PureBoot tamper-evident firmware with a Librem Key for some time, but until now our laptops have shipped with standard coreboot firmware, that didn’t include tamper-evident features. To get tamper-evident features, you had to reflash your Librem laptop with PureBoot firmware after the fact, using our standard firmware update process. One of the biggest challenges for most people using PureBoot was the initial setup process–but many people might find installing an OS challenging too.
The best way to solve this challenge is for us to do the setup for you–and that’s what we are happy to announce today.
While we will still default to our standard coreboot firmware, starting today, if you order a Librem laptop and select the “PureBoot Bundle” option for the firmware, you can choose to have PureBoot installed and configured at the factory. The PureBoot Bundle includes a Librem Key, as well as a “Vault” USB drive that will contain the GPG public key we generated at the factory. You can use the Vault drive later to store backups of GPG keys you generate and store them in a safe place.
We’ve covered emails in a lot of our articles ranging from titles about the best email marketing services to Android email clients and several wonderful email client apps e.g. Mailspring. And while we have covered some email services that respect users’ privacy individually, we haven’t ranked them into a top list before.
Today, we’re placing our focus to the top email service applications you can use in 2019 thus my list of the best privacy-focused email services. It is a mixture of free, paid, open-source, and closed-source applications arranged alphabetically.
20 Best Drone and Robot Software for Linux: The Professionals Choice
Linux is enriched with a lot of drone and robot software. This industry is entirely linked with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, which needs a different kind of expertise and creativity. Since the new era of technology has emerged, it started to be a vital part mostly in the scientific research area. Also, this kind of stuff is not cheap to build and control. So, deciding on a particular product is fishy enough, even if you are experienced in this industry.
Android Leftovers
Games: Openblack, Yorg, MicroTown, Battle Royale, Little Misfortune
How about a little open source to start your Tuesday morning? Work is going into the openblack project, to create a modern open source game engine for Black & White.
Originally released in 2001, Black & White is a "god game" developed by Lionhead Studios which closed down back in 2016. It's considered a classic and even now it's well love, with plenty of new games describing it as an inspiration.
Always great to see free and open source games continue to mature. The racing game Yorg just recently put out a big a new release and it's coming along nicely.
Part of this update included moving to a new version of Panda3D, the open source game engine/framework used to power Yorg. This should help with performance, gamepad support and much more.
Snowy Ash Games just recently released MicroTown, a pixel art village construction and management simulator. Note: Key provided by the developer.
So far, it feels pretty good. Has a certain Settlers feel to it! The gameplay offered currently is a little simple and short, with only a single scenario to go through or sandbox play with no objective. For what it's worth though, the developer does describe it as a "relaxing" game so a huge amount of depth is likely not the point with this one.
Geneshift is really looking slick with the latest major update now available, completely overhauling the menu and the way you unlock everything. Overall, it's a huge improvement.
After releasing a demo with Linux support back in April, the dark adventure game Little Misfortune now has a release date of September 18th.
Developed by Killmonday Games, this is their second title after the really well received Fran Bow from back in 2015. Curiously, Killmonday said that Little Misfortune shares the same universe as Fran Bow and it seems it will be as delightfully strange. They say that it's an "interactive story" one where your choices will have an impact and there will be…consequences.
