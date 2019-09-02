The birth of the Bash shell
Shell scripting is an essential discipline for anyone in a sysadmin type of role, and the predominant shell in which people write scripts today is Bash. Bash comes as default on nearly all Linux distributions and modern MacOS versions and is slated to be a native part of Windows Terminal soon enough. Bash, you could say, is everywhere.
So how did it get to this point? This week's Command Line Heroes podcast dives deeply into that question by asking the very people who wrote the code.
