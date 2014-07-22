Programming: Go 1.13 Release, Django Optimization, COBOL, Python, C++ and Ark Compiler for HarmonyOS
-
Go 1.13 Release Notes
The latest Go release, version 1.13, arrives six months after Go 1.12. Most of its changes are in the implementation of the toolchain, runtime, and libraries. As always, the release maintains the Go 1 promise of compatibility. We expect almost all Go programs to continue to compile and run as before.
As of Go 1.13, the go command by default downloads and authenticates modules using the Go module mirror and Go checksum database run by Google. See https://proxy.golang.org/privacy for privacy information about these services and the go command documentation for configuration details including how to disable the use of these servers or use different ones. If you depend on non-public modules, see the documentation for configuring your environment.
-
Go 1.13 Released With TLS 1.3, Illumos, Unicode 11 & Other Fun
Go 1.13 was released today as Google's latest update to their language and run-time/toolchain.
-
Django Optimization: Or how we avoided memory mishaps
Working in a tech startup is akin to fighting a series of fires that crop up every now and then (faster, if you're iterating at breakneck speeds). Each time you douse a fire enough to maintain some calm over the next few months, but you know in the back of your mind that this isn't over. Thus it becomes important to pick your battles.
-
Excellent Free Books to Learn COBOL
COBOL is an acronym which stands for Common Business-Oriented Language. The US Department of Defense, in a conference, formed CODASYL (Conference on Data Systems Language) to develop a language for meeting business data processing needs which is now known as COBOL.
COBOL is a standard language that can be compiled and executed on various machines. It’s ideally suited for business-oriented applications as it can handle huge volumes of data. It provides numerous debugging and testing tools. COBOL is a structured language; it has different divisions, so it’s easy to debug. The language is not designed for writing systems programs.
COBOL is one of the oldest computer languages.
-
50 Best Free Online Python Tutorials
According to TIOBE Programming Community Index released in August 2019 for the most popular programming languages, Python stands 3rd in the list behind Java and C programming language. Exceptional progress in popularity of the Python language shows how this language has gained the trust of the millions of programmers and become one of the most reliable programming languages.
Personally I’m not surprised with the overwhelming popularity gained by Python language because I’ve been using Python since my early days in programming and it is high-level programming language which is very easy to learn but one of the most powerful programming languages which lets you do whole lot of things with it.
Multiplatform support is what makes Python one of the most used programming languages as it helps programmer avoid using different tools to port application and software’s between different platforms such as Android, Mac and Windows.
It’s great idea to start your programming career with Python as it one of the easiest languages to learn with effortless integration support to other languages such as Java, JavaScript, PHP, etc. Learning Python is a fun task once you get familiar with the language and to make it more interesting for you; I’m going to give you 50 best online Python tutorial which you will find very useful.
-
A case study in analyzing C++ compiler errors: why is the compiler trying to copy my move-only object?
Recently a coworker came across a C++ compiler error message that seemed baffling, as they sometimes tend to be.
We figured it out together, and in the hope of perhaps saving some others form being stuck on it too long, I thought I’d describe it.
-
Huawei Releases their Open Source Ark Compiler for HarmonyOS
Back in May, there were rumors Huawei was working on HongMeng OS as an alternative to Android mobile operating systems, as the OS was brought to light due to US sanctions against the company.
-
