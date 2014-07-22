Raspberry Pi Camera v2 Review
The versatile single-board computer from the UK, the Raspberry Pi, is a firm favorite among makers and tinkerers and Linux hackers the world over. It’s small, it’s light, it’s easy to use and set up, and with the launch of the new Model B version 4, it’s really quite powerful.
But almost as interesting as the board itself are the kinds of peripheral gizmos you can attach to the main board. Most of these are third-party hats and other add-ons, but one of the most popular ones is the official Raspberry Pi camera.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 713 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Purism Explains Importance of Privacy, Google Claims Android is for Privacy
What to Expect in GNOME 3.34 and Thessaloniki GUADEC Reports
Benchmarks: Phoronix Test Suite 9.0 M3 and More AMD Tests
Red Hat: STOMP, OpenShift and More
9 Raspberry Pi Operating Systems That Aren’t Linux
9 Raspberry Pi Operating Systems That Aren’t Linux