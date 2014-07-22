Purism Explains Importance of Privacy, Google Claims Android is for Privacy
-
There is a total dossier on everybody, and you are likely a willing, yet oppressed, participant. Willing because of how convenient it is; oppressed, because everything you do is under the complete control of others.
Gang-stalking by corporations must stop. We have seen before what can happen when all the whereabouts of all people are tracked. The German Secret Police (the Stasi) had over 250,000 spies, who served in a four-decade long despotic regime over a population of 17 million, committing crimes against their own people–crimes that were viewed to be as brutal as those perpetrated by their Nazi predecessors–reminds us what oppression is. We have seen what happens when your privacy is invaded, when what you do is tracked. Decades before the Stasi, the Gestapo had 40,000 spies watching over a country of over 80 million, committing the worst atrocities on civilians ever; this is what oppression is.
We have seen what happens when who talks to whom turns into a demagogic tragedy. McCarthyism was coined from recklessly slandering public figures, ruining the lives of hundreds of US citizen with unsubstantiated accusations; this is what repression is.
-
After more than a year of development and months of testing by early adopters, we’re ready to introduce Android 10 to the world!
-
Google has officially released Android 10 today, what formerly was known as "Android Q" during development.
Android 10 is a big update with improved privacy controls, a proper dark theme, Opus audio support, AV1 video codec support, a native MIDI API, ART optimizations, foldable screen support, and a wide variety of other additions and improvements.
-
Google has announced the release of Android 10, the free parts of which are available from the Android Open Source Project now.
What to Expect in GNOME 3.34 and Thessaloniki GUADEC Reports
-
The GNOME 3.34 release is set for an early September release, and it’ll ship with a sizeable set of new features and changes in tow.
Among the new stuff that GNOME 3.34 brings, which millions of desktop Linux users can look out for, is easier app folder creation, a entirely revamped system profiling tool, and power ups for a crop of core apps.
In short, GNOME 3.34 is a substantial yet iterative upgrade that buffs some of this free desktop’s rougher edges, particularly in so-called problem areas like animations and frame rates.
There’s plenty more to talk about so read on to snare a sneak peek at the best new features in GNOME 3.34!
-
GUADEC in Thessaloniki was a great experience, as ever. Thank you once again to the GNOME Foundation for sponsoring my attendence!
-
I attended Christian's talk about designing multi-process apps, it sparked the interest of Alexander Mikhaylenko who rapidly started playing with these concepts, as we plan since a long time to run Libretro cores in a subprocess in GNOME Games.
Lubosz presented his work on the VR Linux desktop. Even better, he demoed it, and the next day it was possible to test it in the corridor! So I did, and it was pretty amusing.
Benchmarks: Phoronix Test Suite 9.0 M3 and More AMD Tests
-
The third and likely final development milestone release ahead of this month's Phoronix Test Suite 9.0-Asker release is now available for cross-platform, fully-automated benchmarking.
Phoronix Test Suite 9.0 Milestone 3 most notably brings improvements for running the Phoronix Test Suite in an offline environment particularly when there is no OpenBenchmarking.org test/suite data present. Phoronix Test Suite 9.0 is now shipping a static cache of all the tests/suites as of release time to help offline users. Those running with Internet connectivity will continue to query OpenBenchmarking.org for new/updated profiles. This should help those that initially run Phoronix Test Suite in an offline environment.
-
There has been a lot of talk recently of AMD Ryzen 3000 series processors reportedly not hitting their boost clock frequencies, whether stock coolers are adequate for hitting the boost frequencies, and other concerns around the boost behavior on these new Zen 2 processors. AMD issued a statement today they are rolling out a new BIOS/firmware update to help with boost clock frequency optimizations.
-
Idle load was about three Watts less for the overall AC system power consumption, the average power draw under idle and load came out to 2~3 Watts, and the peak AC power draw was just one Watt lower. That's the out-of-the-box state compared to setting all the PowerTop tunables to their "good" state. So it saved 1~3 Watts, but still off the 10~30 Watt differences seen on the same hardware between Ubuntu 19.04 (plus Linux 5.3) and Windows 10 1903.
Red Hat: STOMP, OpenShift and More
-
In this article, we will use a Python-based messaging client to connect and subscribe to a topic with a durable subscription in the Apache ActiveMQ Artemis broker. We will use the text-based STOMP protocol to connect and subscribe to the broker. STOMP clients can communicate with any STOMP message broker to provide messaging interoperability among many languages, platforms, and brokers.
If you need to brush up on the difference between persistence and durability in messaging, check Mary Cochran’s article on developers.redhat.com/blog.
A similar process can be used with Red Hat AMQ 7. The broker in Red Hat AMQ 7 is based on the Apache ActiveMQ Artemis project. See the overview on developers.redhat.com for more information.
-
While Red Hat OpenShift makes it easier for teams to implement and run Kubernetes-based Linux container infrastructure, there are scenarios where a team may be too small or spread too thin even to administrate an OpenShift cluster on their own. For these teams, we offer Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated, a fully managed and provisioned service from Red Hat, hosted on AWS. These two services go hand in hand to provide production-grade container-based infrastructure on top of Amazon’s worldwide cloud infrastructure.
But what does that actually mean for an IT executive trying to suss out the total costs, savings and optimizations offered by moving to OpenShift Dedicated? Ryan Niksch, Partner Solutions Architect at Amazon, has written an extensive blog entry detailing the exact benefits of using OpenShift Dedicated. That should be some useful information for anyone evaluating the many hosted Kubernetes options available in the marketplace.
-
It wasn’t that long ago that open source software was considered an unusual technology choice for enterprise computing. Not so anymore. According to Red Hat’s 2019 State of Enterprise Open Source survey of 950 IT professionals, 68% of respondents said their use of enterprise open source has increased over the past 12 months. And, only 1% indicated that open source software was not at all important, while 69% said it is very or extremely important.
The survey illustrates open source software’s impact on cloud computing, too. According to the survey, IT leaders who expect to use more enterprise open source in the next year are more likely than IT leaders who do not expect to use more enterprise open source in the next year to move legacy applications to the cloud, modernize IT infrastructure and applications, and manage hybrid or multiclouds. And 43% of respondents said open source is being used in their cloud management tools.
-
Red Hat president and CEO Jim Whitehurst explains that even the smallest gestures can impact how an organization sees itself—and how it sustains itself.
[...]
The most powerful aspects of an organization's culture live in the smallest individual gestures—sometimes no bigger than a peanut.
Not long ago, as I was sitting in the Dallas airport waiting for a delayed flight, I watched another passenger munch on some peanuts. Their shells fell all over the floor and, after a few minutes, the passenger kicked them into the aisle, presumably for the airport cleaning staff to collect later.
I hadn't given those peanuts shells much thought until a recent internal Red Hat event, when someone asked me about my pet peeves. I started thinking about the way I notice paper towels on the floors in Red Hat bathrooms. Whenever I see them, I pick them up and put them in the trash.
