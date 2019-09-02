Games Leftovers
-
Fluid Simulation is one of the most mesmerising things I've seen in a while
Fluid Simulation is something you all need to try out for a few minutes to de-stress. A nice casual experience for a tired mind perhaps.
Appearing in my Twitter feed recently was a tweet from developer Pavel Dobryakov, which said "fucking hell I have managed it" with a link to a WebGL Fluid Simulation to try in a web browser. I was completely captivated by it, throwing my mouse around making shapes and adjusting all the settings. A good 30 minutes passed before I realised how the outside world faded away for a time.
-
The Dragon Clan have entered Armello with a new DLC
The cast of Armello has grown bigger with the newly released The Dragon Clan DLC adding in four new characters.
Not played Armello before? It's a grim fairy-tale board game, where one player will attempt to become King or Queen. Game of Thrones with an animal cast is a pretty reasonable description. It can be a huge amount of fun if you don't mind the RNG, playing it with friends is an absolute blast. Lots of interesting game mechanics, allowing you to really mess with other players.
-
Doom 4 Vanilla is the latest crazy Doom game pack inspired by 2016's DOOM
This is quite amazing. I never grow tired of seeing what people in the Doom modding community are able to achieve.
Doom 4 Vanilla recently showed up, what the developer describes as "Doom 2016 the Way 1993 Did It" and it really does look like a huge amount of fun. It's not the work of a single person though, as it does pull in mods and resources from others all under one roof.
-
Adventure and strategy RPG Pathway is getting a big free update, some of it has been teased
Pathway released back in April and it's a lot of fun but one thing was certain after playing it for a lot longer, it did get repetitive. A big free update is coming soon and it's sounding good.
We already knew it was getting an update, since they did previously confirm it but they didn't say what it would include. At least now, we have some details on it as they announced in a post on Steam. For starters, it's getting both a Japanese and Chinese localization to bring in more players. To do so, they said they had to rewrite a lot of the UI code. Always nice to see more games available across different languages!
-
Colourful retro arcade inspired shoot 'em up Laservasion is out now
Red Phoenix Studios recently released Laservasion, a retro inspired arcade styled shoot 'em up with Linux support. It's pretty darn colourful once you get into it.
-
Jupiter Hell continues advancing as a seriously fun action-packed roguelike
ChaosForge are truly onto something special with Jupiter Hell, a roguelike that doesn't really feel like one and each update just makes it even more awesome to play.
They continue to push out regular updates, with another released this week. The first big addition of the latest update is the inclusion of more levels and secrets, as the second Io branch - CRI Laboratories is now in. This includes its own special level the "CRI Armory".
Also in this release are the new Medical and Technical stations. Medical will allow you to do things like heal up or extract a health pack, while Technical will let you control your mod supply or perhaps repair some armour. The point of these stations is to "allow for some control over your run".
-
