Software: Cockpit, Curl and syslog-ng
-
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from version 202.
-
It should show that it uses wolfSSL and that all the protocols and features you want are enabled and present. If not, iterate until it does!
-
Recently, a number of quite complex configurations came up while syslog-ng users were asking for advice. Some of these configurations were even pushing the limits of syslog-ng (regarding the maximum number of configuration objects). As it turned out, these configurations could be significantly simplified using the in-list() filter, one of syslog-ng’s lesser known features.
First, a bit of history. The idea of the in-list() filter came to me while I was listening to Xavier Mertens at a Libre Software Meeting conference talk in France. In his talk, he described how to check log messages for suspicious IP addresses. He used free IP address lists from the Internet (spammer IP addresses, malware command and control IP addresses, etc.) and, using a batch process, he kept checking if any of those were present in the log messages on a nightly basis.
It occurred to me that all of the above could be done in real-time. Namely, several different parsers capable of extracting IP addresses and other important information from log messages as they arrive are already available in syslog-ng. All that was missing was a tool that could compare the extracted value with a list of values coming from a file. This tool was implemented quickly as a ‘spare time project’ by one of my colleagues. This is how the in-list() filter was born.
Android Leftovers
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
-
Quarkus is a Kubernetes-native Java stack tailored for GraalVM and OpenJDK HotSpot, crafted from the best of breed Java libraries and standards, according to the project website. Starting with the 0.17.0 release, Quarkus supports using the Advanced Message Queuing Protocol (AMQP), which is an open standard for passing business messages between applications or organizations.
Red Hat AMQ Online is a Red Hat OpenShift-based mechanism for delivering messaging as a managed service. Previously, we have seen how to use AMQ Online to provision messaging. In this article, we will combine AMQ Online and Quarkus to show how you can create a modern messaging setup on OpenShift using two new technologies from the messaging space.
The guide assumes you have an installation of AMQ Online on OpenShift. Read the installation guide for more information. AMQ Online is based on the EnMasse open source project.
-
As x86_64 hardware sees improvements in the area of CPU die size reduction, Red Hat has continued to work with our partners to better enable world class performance. Recently, AMD released its ROME line of processors, known as the AMD Epyc 7002 Series. With a die size of 7nm, AMD has achieved several new performance world records and many of these results have been with workloads running on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7 and RHEL 8.
Leaning on our long history of collaboration, Red Hat and AMD have worked together to deliver enhanced performance to enterprise data centers and beyond. Red Hat’s development and performance engineering teams have been working on hardware enablement and validation of these ROME processors for more than a year, resulting in several benchmark publications using RHELx.
-
Red Hat Developer invites you to share your expertise at Red Hat Summit 2020, April 27-29th in San Francisco California. Submit a proposal now to lead a conference session and share your development story.
Every year, thousands of developers attend Red Hat Summit. New for 2020, you will be able to attend a new track created specifically for application developers. This track will focus on the latest application development technologies, and we need your help.
Red Hat Summit attendees want to hear your stories of success and failure, your best techniques, how your work is changing, architecture tips, DevOps, and what’s new. Please submit your session ideas based on real-world examples and hands-on instruction. Below are some ideas to help you get started.
-
The Four “Os” of Open Banking [Ed: Red Hat openwashing of banks (some of its biggest -- in revenue terms -- clients)]
While I was studying computer science, the notion of open source was much argued over. Our university professors found the idea playful but approached it from an old-school way where they could not fully grasp how it would fit into a business landscape. We students, on the other hand, found the open source movement empowering. Not only did it provide us with reliable and free tools, it also gave us the chance of contributing to a global community from our small classroom in Algeria.
Those heated open source debates are not very different from the Open Banking discussions which I have today in Europe and globally.And, just as open source has become commonplace, I’m convinced that Open Banking will become ubiquitous in the financial services sector in the future.
-
Today I will show you how to use the last version of Krita with Fedora 30 distro. First, download the app image application Krita from the official website. The AppImage is a format for distributing portable software on Linux without needing superuser permissions to install the application.
Programming: Python, GCC and Rust
-
In this guest post Mridu shares with us how she got into public speaking, conquering fear and imposter syndrome. What did she learn? And what does she recommend for people starting out? Let's hear from Mridu!
I am everyday thankful for having crossed paths with individuals who are passionate to share their experience with others. Inspiration came from a teacher who loves to teach with energy and enthusiasm, making sure the student actually learned. Oftentimes I felt our teacher's enthusiasm was more than the collective enthusiasm of our batch of 200 students.
-
Start writing here...The need for extracting data from websites is increasing. When we are conducting data related projects such as price monitoring, business analytics or news aggregator, we would always need to record the data from websites. However, copying and pasting data line by line has been outdated. In this article, we would teach you how to become an “insider” in extracting data from websites, which is to do web scraping with python.
-
Next year's GNU Compiler Collection 10 (GCC 10) compiler release is doing away with support for IBM's Cell Broadband Engine SPU support.
There hasn't been much (anything?) happening on the IBM Cell processor front in about one decade and the GNU toolchain folks are ready to drop the Cell Broadband Engine SPU support with that compiler target previously being maintained by Sony.
-
This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.
