Eventually "Schedutil" Could Replace Linux's Existing CPU Scaling Governors
The Schedutil CPU frequency scaling governor has been around for a few years and has gotten better over time but in our own tests we still find it frequently not being as competitive to the "performance" governor and others. However, in the future Schedutil might become the default and perhaps only governor.
Following the brief tests of the new AMD CPUFreq CPPC solution, which isn't mainlined, a Phoronix reader pointed out a recent kernel mailing list discussion that went under our radar.
Upstream kernel developer Peter Zijlstra was critiquing several points of the proposed AMD CPPC code that AMD developers have been working on for Collaborative Processor Performance Control support with their new Zen 2 processors. Zijlstra rejected various elements of the AMD code proposal, including the calling it a "huge mistake" for exposing a lot of the data to user-space due to complicating future kernel efforts. He also rejected the idea of AMD creating a Linux user-space tool for generating CPPC profiles for target user workloads.
