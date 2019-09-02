Ubuntu Dock Might Start Showing Trash and Removable Device Icons
Developers working on the dependable desktop dock bar are adding the ability to display icons for attached devices, such as USB thumb drives, external monitors, SD cards, and MP3 players, just like the Unity Launcher does.
Code to support the presence of these items is currently pending upstream (hence it’s not available to try yet). That said, there is no major reason why the code can’t land ahead of Ubuntu 19.10, due next month.
Icons for removable devices and peripherals would house unmount and eject actions (where appropriate) in their respective icon’s right click menu.
