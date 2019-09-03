today's leftovers
Akademy App now with BoF info + more
If you already downloaded the app, please open it and refresh to get the new info!
Also I would like to thank Ben for setting up Sitter’s project on our beloved Binary Factory!
Candy Tsai: Beyond Outreachy: Final Interviews and Internship Review
The last few weeks (week 11 – week 13) of Outreachy were probably the hardest weeks. I had to do 3 informational interviews with the goal of getting a better picture of the open source/free software industry.
The thought of talking to someone I don’t even know just overwhelms me. So this assignment just leaves me scared to death. Pressing that “Send Email” button to these interviewees required me to summon up all of my courage but it was totally worth it. I really appreciate their time for chatting with me.
On the other hand, it’s hard to believe the internship is coming to an end! Good news is that I will be sticking around Debci after this.
[...]
Last but not least, here’s a wrap-up of my internship in QA format. Hope that this helps anyone that wants to participate in future rounds get a better picture of how the Outreachy Internship was with Debian Debci.
LibreOffice developers team up to improve PPT/PPTX (PowerPoint) file support
Good news for all users of high quality presentation software: a dedicated team has been formed within the LibreOffice community with the aim of further improving PPT/PPTX (PowerPoint) file format support.
[...]
LibreOffice’s Quality Assurance team is currently going through the collections of PPT and PPTX issues and carefully re-analysing and prioritising them. The QA team will continue to provide support in the form of patch testing and verification.
The ‘weaponisation’ of vulnerabilities
Jett says the ‘weaponisation’ of vulnerabilities means that cyber criminals are exploiting them to launch highly co-ordinated attacks against individuals, businesses and specific groups by using a combination of technical and non-technical tools. He adds that, in most cases, these vulnerabilities are targeted in automated exploit kits, which are developed by criminal groups and monetised in various online forums.
[..].
"Let’s use the example of attacks on specific individuals. By scouring various channels – both legitimate and illicit – attackers are able to amass sufficient information about their targets to build a comprehensive profile about them. Gradually, they gather enough material to determine what’s going to be the most effective method(s) of attack and they’ll typically utilise multiple attack surfaces to pursue their targets."
Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (grafana, irssi, and jenkins), Debian (freetype, samba, and varnish), Fedora (community-mysql, kernel, kernel-headers, kernel-tools, and python-mitogen), openSUSE (postgresql10 and python-SQLAlchemy), Oracle (kdelibs and kde-settings and squid:4), Red Hat (kdelibs and kde-settings, kernel, kernel-rt, openstack-nova, qemu-kvm, and redis), Scientific Linux (kdelibs and kde-settings, kernel, and qemu-kvm), SUSE (ansible, java-1_7_1-ibm, libosinfo, php53, and qemu), and Ubuntu (irssi, samba, and systemd).
