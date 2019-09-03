today's leftovers Akademy App now with BoF info + more If you already downloaded the app, please open it and refresh to get the new info! Also I would like to thank Ben for setting up Sitter’s project on our beloved Binary Factory!

Candy Tsai: Beyond Outreachy: Final Interviews and Internship Review The last few weeks (week 11 – week 13) of Outreachy were probably the hardest weeks. I had to do 3 informational interviews with the goal of getting a better picture of the open source/free software industry. The thought of talking to someone I don’t even know just overwhelms me. So this assignment just leaves me scared to death. Pressing that “Send Email” button to these interviewees required me to summon up all of my courage but it was totally worth it. I really appreciate their time for chatting with me. On the other hand, it’s hard to believe the internship is coming to an end! Good news is that I will be sticking around Debci after this. [...] Last but not least, here’s a wrap-up of my internship in QA format. Hope that this helps anyone that wants to participate in future rounds get a better picture of how the Outreachy Internship was with Debian Debci.

LibreOffice developers team up to improve PPT/PPTX (PowerPoint) file support Good news for all users of high quality presentation software: a dedicated team has been formed within the LibreOffice community with the aim of further improving PPT/PPTX (PowerPoint) file format support. [...] LibreOffice’s Quality Assurance team is currently going through the collections of PPT and PPTX issues and carefully re-analysing and prioritising them. The QA team will continue to provide support in the form of patch testing and verification.

The ‘weaponisation’ of vulnerabilities Jett says the ‘weaponisation’ of vulnerabilities means that cyber criminals are exploiting them to launch highly co-ordinated attacks against individuals, businesses and specific groups by using a combination of technical and non-technical tools. He adds that, in most cases, these vulnerabilities are targeted in automated exploit kits, which are developed by criminal groups and monetised in various online forums. [..]. "Let’s use the example of attacks on specific individuals. By scouring various channels – both legitimate and illicit – attackers are able to amass sufficient information about their targets to build a comprehensive profile about them. Gradually, they gather enough material to determine what’s going to be the most effective method(s) of attack and they’ll typically utilise multiple attack surfaces to pursue their targets."

Security updates for Wednesday Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (grafana, irssi, and jenkins), Debian (freetype, samba, and varnish), Fedora (community-mysql, kernel, kernel-headers, kernel-tools, and python-mitogen), openSUSE (postgresql10 and python-SQLAlchemy), Oracle (kdelibs and kde-settings and squid:4), Red Hat (kdelibs and kde-settings, kernel, kernel-rt, openstack-nova, qemu-kvm, and redis), Scientific Linux (kdelibs and kde-settings, kernel, and qemu-kvm), SUSE (ansible, java-1_7_1-ibm, libosinfo, php53, and qemu), and Ubuntu (irssi, samba, and systemd).

SUSE and Red Hat: Gerald Pfeifer, SUSE Selling SAP, Red Hat on Sysadmins openSUSE Is A Community Of Communities: Gerald Pfeifer Gerald Pfeifer, a seasoned open source developer and CTO of SUSE EMEA, has been appointed the new chair of the openSUSE board. We talked to Pfeifer to better understand the role of the openSUSE board, the relationship between the company and the community, and the status of the openSUSE Foundation.

Linux And Kubernetes Support The Intelligent Enterprise The concept of the intelligent enterprise has arrived in SAP user companies. Now, they need intelligent infrastructures. Linux and Kubernetes can help. SAP has been focusing a lot of its efforts on introducing the intelligent enterprise to its customers – and it has succeeded. Many user companies are currently trying to become intelligent. The concept of the intelligent enterprise serves as an aspiration, a favorable goal on their digitalization path. Various SAP solutions promise to get them there: S/4, in-memory database Hana, SAP Cloud Platform (SCP), C/4 Hana, SAP Cloud Analytics, SAP Data Hub, cloud solutions like Qualtrics or SuccessFactors, or Leonardo.

A guide to human communication for sysadmins Not too long ago, I spoke at a tech event in the Netherlands to an audience mostly made up of sysadmins. One of my topics was how sysadmins can increase the value they deliver to the organization they work for. I believe that among the most important factors for delivering value is for everyone to know the overall organization's priorities and goals, as well as the priorities and goals of the organization's development teams. This all sounds obvious, but in many organizations, silos almost completely block the inter-team communication needed to understand each other's priorities. Even in large organizations that pat themselves on the back for having gone full DevOps (or aspire to go full DevOps), knowledge of the priorities and goals of other teams is not ubiquitous. When I asked the couple hundred people in my audience whether they knew their development teams and what drives those teams, very few hands came up.