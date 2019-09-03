Programming: Assembly Required, Linkers, Python and Lisp
David Humphrey: Some Assembly Required
In my open source courses, I spend a lot of time working with new developers who are trying to make sense of issues on GitHub and figure out how to begin. When it comes to how people write their issues, I see all kinds of styles. Some people write for themselves, using issues like a TODO list: "I need to fix X and Y." Other people log notes from a call or meeting, relying on the collective memory of those who attended: "We agreed that so-and-so is going to do such-and-such." Still others write issues that come from outside the project, recording a bug or some other problem: "Here is what is happening to me..."
Because I'm getting ready to take another cohort of students into the wilds of GitHub, I've been thinking once more about ways to make this process better. Recently I spent a number of days assembling furniture from IKEA with my wife. Spending that much time with Allen keys got me thinking about what we could learn from IKEA's work to enable contribution from customers.
Linker limitations on 32-bit architectures
Before a program can be run, it needs to be built. It's a well-known fact that modern software, in general, consumes more runtime resources than before, sometimes to the point of forcing users to upgrade their computers. But it also consumes more resources at build time, forcing operators of the distributions' build farms to invest in new hardware, with faster CPUs and more memory. For 32-bit architectures, however, there exists a fundamental limit on the amount of virtual memory, which is never going to disappear. That is leading to some problems for distributions trying to build packages for those architectures.
Indeed, with only 32-bit addresses, there is no way for a process to refer to more than 4GB of memory. For some architectures, the limit is even less — for example, MIPS hardware without the Enhanced Virtual Addressing (EVA) extensions is hardwired to make the upper 2GB of the virtual address space accessible from the kernel or supervisor mode only. When linking large programs or libraries from object files, ld sometimes needs more than 2GB and therefore fails.
Object Detection with ImageAI in Python
Object detection is a technology that falls under the broader domain of Computer Vision. It deals with identifying and tracking objects present in images and videos. Object detection has multiple applications such as face detection, vehicle detection, pedestrian counting, self-driving cars, security systems, etc.
Lisp on Talos II
I’ve been following the status of Lisp on ppc64le lately.
I’m running ppc64le Debian sid. Just after I had set up my system, I did some experimentation with what Debian packages had to offer. ECL was the only Lisp that worked, so I started using it for various projects. (I’ve since learned on #sbcl that CLISP built from source is also a good option.)
Ideally I wanted to be able to use SBCL, so I wondered how far into an SBCL bootstrap I could get with ECL as the host compiler. A few months ago, I found the answer was not very far.
Repurpose Your Old Laptop [with GNU/Linux]
Switching to a less intensive OS such as Linux or Chrome OS is likely to be less taxing on your hardware, therefore yielding better performance for you. Chrome OS might not be the best option however, as it’s based around cloud storage, which isn’t cheap. Linux, on the other hand, offers the best of both worlds. Windows users can easily get used to Linux, and the wide variety of distributions or distros (different releases of Linux OS) make using this OS quite a treat. Anyone looking to make the switch to Linux can easily accomplish the task using only a bootable pendrive and a laptop. Just make sure the laptop’s wifi adapter is compatible with your choice of Linux distro. Additionally, there are some things to note when shifting to Linux. You will lose out on some applications, such as Photoshop, Premiere Pro, etc. but since you’re going to be installing it on an old system, it’s unlikely you’d be using any of these softwares anyway. YouTube is going to be essential in your journey to Open Source greatness, and Chris Titus Tech’s ‘First time Linux installation’ series and Switched To Linux’s ‘Distro Reviews’ will provide you with a lot of info when getting started.
