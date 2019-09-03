Dell Has A New Dedicated Site For Ubuntu And RHEL-Certified Linux Desktops And Laptops

For those of you following the Project Sputnik initiative -- a project within Dell to offer and promote a premium range of Ubuntu and Red Hat Enterprise Linux-certified systems -- you've probably had one chief complaint. Finding these systems hasn't been the most intuitive process. Searches on Dell.com can often lead to completely unrelated items, and sometimes it's difficult to find Developer Edition versions of the XPS 13 or Precision Mobile Workstations, for example. That changes today, as Dell has launched a dedicated landing page for its developer-focused Linux desktops and laptops. In a recent interview with Dell's Project Sputnik lead Barton George, I learned that increasing the overall visibility of these Linux systems is of paramount importance. Right now you'll be able to find the entire lineup of XPS 13 Developer Edition and Precision Mobile Workstation laptops, as well as 6 different Precision Tower Workstation desktops. "We had an old landing page from the very beginning for Project Sputnik, but it wasn't going to win any beauty awards," George says. "This new page fits right in with the existing Dell.com responsive template and it looks much slicker. We'd like to grow this over time, because we have more than 160 platforms that ship with Linux."

Crostini Could Offer More Linux Distros in The Future

You might already be familiar with Crostini if you aren’t new to the Chrome OS family but if you are, Crostini is Google’s initiative to expand the usability of Chromebooks. The company wants to achieve this by creating an evenly balanced environment where Linux apps can easily co-exist side by side with their Chrome OS counterparts and in the process creating a remarkably intuitive yet resourceful working space where users won’t need to leave Chrome OS for the sole purpose of using their preferable Linux programs to accomplish tasks. Google is betting big on Crostini and the company hopes its success could effectively turn Chromebooks into enticing products for the development community but according to a feature request, Linux Beta on Chromebooks could be a lot more welcoming if the Linux flavor being offered by default isn’t limit to only Debian.