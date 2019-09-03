Android Leftovers
-
Developers Italia and the New Guidelines: Let the Open Source Revolution Start! An Interview with Leonardo Favario
Yes, I must admit that for me the Free Software movement was love-at-first-sight! I immediately felt it was a natural tool to empower people and I really enjoyed the thriving communities that were flourishing around even small pieces of wonderfully written code. As such, as many youngsters do, I jumped from channel to channel trying to fit all the small pieces together and get the complete puzzle in place. Soon I decided that lurking was not my way of being, so I started to create communities around Free Software, getting friends to work together. I am particularly fond of communities striving to improve education by using technology and that’s where I have been active lately, especially in Italy. One example is the Open edX community where it’s possible to find a great combination of actors, ranging from full stack devs to educators, all trying to work together on the future of education. That’s something that I love about FOSS communities.
6 Open Source Paint Applications for Linux Users
As a child, when I started using computer (with Windows XP), my favorite application was Paint. I spent hours doodling on it. Surprisingly, children still love the paint apps. And not just children, the simple paint app comes handy in a number of situations. You will find a bunch of applications that let you draw/paint or manipulate images. However, some of them are proprietary. While you’re a Linux user – why not focus on open source paint applications? In this article, we are going to list some of the best open source paint applications which are worthy alternatives to proprietary painting software available on Linux.
Firefox 69 Released with Default Tracking Protection Enabled.
Firefox 69 Web Browser Released. Download Now. This release comes with Enhanced Tracking Protection enabled by default, stopping video autoplay features and many more.
today's leftovers
