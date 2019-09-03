The open-source minded PinePhone is sitll on track for shipping in the months ahead and its software side is coming along nicely with the ability to run UBports Ubuntu Touch, Sailfish OS, postmarketOS, KDE Plasma Mobile, and other options. The PINE64 crew confirmed today that the PinePhone is still on track for shipping soon with its Allwinner A64 SoC. While the A64 with its four Cortex-A53 cores and Mali 400 graphics isn't impressive by today's standards, the PinePhone does remain an interesting beast in targeting the $150 USD price point compared to the much more expensive pricing on the likes of the Librem 5. The PinePhone's ability already to run multiple Linux distributions makes it an interesting low-end device as well. Also: September Update: The PinePhone Is Real & Shipping Soon Samsung’s DeX Overview At Converting A Smartphone Into A PC

Dell Has A New Dedicated Site For Ubuntu And RHEL-Certified Linux Desktops And Laptops For those of you following the Project Sputnik initiative -- a project within Dell to offer and promote a premium range of Ubuntu and Red Hat Enterprise Linux-certified systems -- you've probably had one chief complaint. Finding these systems hasn't been the most intuitive process. Searches on Dell.com can often lead to completely unrelated items, and sometimes it's difficult to find Developer Edition versions of the XPS 13 or Precision Mobile Workstations, for example. That changes today, as Dell has launched a dedicated landing page for its developer-focused Linux desktops and laptops. In a recent interview with Dell's Project Sputnik lead Barton George, I learned that increasing the overall visibility of these Linux systems is of paramount importance. Right now you'll be able to find the entire lineup of XPS 13 Developer Edition and Precision Mobile Workstation laptops, as well as 6 different Precision Tower Workstation desktops. "We had an old landing page from the very beginning for Project Sputnik, but it wasn't going to win any beauty awards," George says. "This new page fits right in with the existing Dell.com responsive template and it looks much slicker. We'd like to grow this over time, because we have more than 160 platforms that ship with Linux."