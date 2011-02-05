LibreOffice 6.3.1 and LibreOffice 6.2.7 announced, focusing on security
The Document Foundation announces LibreOffice 6.3.1, the first minor release of the LibreOffice 6.3 family, and LibreOffice 6.2.7, the seventh minor release of the LibreOffice 6.2 family, with many bug fixes and a key security improvement.
LibreOffice 6.3.1 and LibreOffice 6.2.7 consider the presence of any call to a script-like thing as equally hazardous as a macro, and present the user a warning dialog about the document trying to execute a script. Users should never allow the execution of macros and scripts embedded in documents, unless they are perfectly aware of the potential risks associated with the action.
LibreOffice 6.3.1 “fresh” is targeted at technology enthusiasts and power users, while LibreOffice 6.2.7 “still” is targeted at users in production environments and individual users who prefer robustness over advanced features. All LibreOffice users should update immediately their current version.
LibreOffice’s individual users are helped by a global community of volunteers: https://www.libreoffice.org/get-help/community-support/. On the website and the wiki there are guides, manuals, tutorials and HowTos. Donations help us to make all of these resources available.
Also: A New Version Of SoftMaker FreeOffice Adds Dark Mode, Improved Microsoft Office Compatibility
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 692 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Events: GUADEC 2019 Report, Akademy Plans, foss-north IoT and Security Day Called Off Due to Health Problems
today's howtos
Multiple YaST Packages, Major Versions of Gawk, Swig Update in Tumbleweed
The snapshots brought two new major versions and two Linux Kernel updates. Snapshot 20190902 brought the second Linux Kernel update for the week with an update of kernel 5.2.11; the new kernel brought several fixes for ASoC audio drivers. The snapshot also provided an updated version of Ceph to address a Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures.The IRC Client irssi 1.2.2 version fixed a crash and libreoffice 6.3.1.1 removed some patches. The updated libsolv 0.7.6 fixed repository priority handling for multiversion packages and the network discovery and security auditing utility nmap 7.80 resolved a compatibility issue with OpenSSL library configured with security level 2. Qt4 support was removed with the polkit-qt5-1 version 0.113.0. MicroOS integration tests and an added required cryptomount coding for EFI boot were added with core appliance builder python-kiwi 9.18.12. The interface compiler connecting programs written in C and C++ with scripting languages, Swig, received the 4.0 update in the snapshot; the new major version improves support for parsing C++11 and C++14 code and removes php5 support. Several YaST packages updated the name type X-SuSE-YaST-AutoInstResource. The snapshot is trending at a rating of 88, according to the Tumbleweed snapshot reviewer. Snapshot 20190829 updated three packages. The three package updates were freeipmi 1.6.4, texlive-specs-m and texlive-specs-n. The snapshot recorded a moderate rating of 90, according to the Tumbleweed snapshot reviewer. Also: Want to quickly connect OpenStack and Ceph? SUSE OpenStack Cloud has you covered
mesa 19.2.0-rc2
Hi List, I'd like to announce the availability of mesa-19.2.0-rc2. This is the culmination of two weeks worth of work. Due to maintenance the Intel CI is not running, but I've built and tested this locally. I would have preferred to get more testing, but being two weeks out from -rc1 I wanted to get a release out. Dylan Shortlog: -------- Alex Smith (1): radv: Change memory type order for GPUs without dedicated VRAM Alyssa Rosenzweig (1): pan/midgard: Fix writeout combining Andres Rodriguez (1): radv: additional query fixes Bas Nieuwenhuizen (3): radv: Use correct vgpr_comp_cnt for VS if both prim_id and instance_id are needed. radv: Emit VGT_GS_ONCHIP_CNTL for tess on GFX10. radv: Disable NGG for geometry shaders. Danylo Piliaiev (1): nir/loop_unroll: Prepare loop for unrolling in wrapper_unroll Dave Airlie (2): virgl: fix format conversion for recent gallium changes. gallivm: fix atomic compare-and-swap Dylan Baker (1): bump version to 19.2-rc2 Ian Romanick (7): nir/algrbraic: Don't optimize open-coded bitfield reverse when lowering is enabled intel/compiler: Request bitfield_reverse lowering on pre-Gen7 hardware nir/algebraic: Mark some value range analysis-based optimizations imprecise nir/range-analysis: Adjust result range of exp2 to account for flush-to-zero nir/range-analysis: Adjust result range of multiplication to account for flush-to-zero nir/range-analysis: Fix incorrect fadd range result for (ne_zero, ne_zero) nir/range-analysis: Handle constants in nir_op_mov just like nir_op_bcsel Ilia Mirkin (1): gallium/vl: use compute preference for all multimedia, not just blit Jose Maria Casanova Crespo (1): mesa: recover target_check before get_current_tex_objects Kenneth Graunke (15): gallium/ddebug: Wrap resource_get_param if available gallium/trace: Wrap resource_get_param if available gallium/rbug: Wrap resource_get_param if available gallium/noop: Implement resource_get_param iris: Replace devinfo->gen with GEN_GEN iris: Fix broken aux.possible/sampler_usages bitmask handling iris: Update fast clear colors on Gen9 with direct immediate writes. iris: Drop copy format hacks from copy region based transfer path. iris: Avoid unnecessary resolves on transfer maps iris: Fix large timeout handling in rel2abs() isl: Drop UnormPathInColorPipe for buffer surfaces. isl: Don't set UnormPathInColorPipe for integer surfaces. util: Add a _mesa_i64roundevenf() helper. mesa: Fix _mesa_float_to_unorm() on 32-bit systems. iris: Fix partial fast clear checks to account for miplevel. Lionel Landwerlin (2): util/timespec: use unsigned 64 bit integers for nsec values util: fix compilation on macos Marek Olšák (18): radeonsi/gfx10: fix the legacy pipeline by storing as_ngg in the shader cache radeonsi: move some global shader cache flags to per-binary flags radeonsi/gfx10: fix tessellation for the legacy pipeline radeonsi/gfx10: fix the PRIMITIVES_GENERATED query if using legacy streamout radeonsi/gfx10: create the GS copy shader if using legacy streamout radeonsi/gfx10: add as_ngg variant for VS as ES to select Wave32/64 radeonsi/gfx10: fix InstanceID for legacy VS+GS radeonsi/gfx10: don't initialize VGT_INSTANCE_STEP_RATE_0 radeonsi/gfx10: always use the legacy pipeline for streamout radeonsi/gfx10: finish up Navi14, add PCI ID radeonsi/gfx10: add AMD_DEBUG=nongg winsys/amdgpu+radeon: process AMD_DEBUG in addition to R600_DEBUG radeonsi: add PKT3_CONTEXT_REG_RMW radeonsi/gfx10: remove incorrect ngg/pos_writes_edgeflag variables radeonsi/gfx10: set PA_CL_VS_OUT_CNTL with CONTEXT_REG_RMW to fix edge flags radeonsi: consolidate determining VGPR_COMP_CNT for API VS radeonsi: unbind blend/DSA/rasterizer state correctly in delete functions radeonsi: fix scratch buffer WAVESIZE setting leading to corruption Paulo Zanoni (1): intel/fs: grab fail_msg from v32 instead of v16 when v32->run_cs fails Pierre-Eric Pelloux-Prayer (1): glsl: replace 'x + (-x)' with constant 0 Rafael Antognolli (1): anv: Only re-emit non-dynamic state that has changed. Samuel Pitoiset (7): radv: allow to enable VK_AMD_shader_ballot only on GFX8+ radv: add a new debug option called RADV_DEBUG=noshaderballot radv: force enable VK_AMD_shader_ballot for Wolfenstein Youngblood ac: fix exclusive scans on GFX8-GFX9 radv/gfx10: don't initialize VGT_INSTANCE_STEP_RATE_0 radv/gfx10: do not use NGG with NAVI14 radv: fix getting the index type size for uint8_t Tapani Pälli (3): util: fix os_create_anonymous_file on android iris/android: fix build and link with libmesa_intel_perf egl: reset blob cache set/get functions on terminate Thong Thai (1): Revert "radeonsi: don't emit PKT3_CONTEXT_CONTROL on amdgpu"Also: Mesa 19.2-RC2 Released Following Delay - Many Iris, RADV & RadeonSI Fixes
LibreOffice 6.3 Office Suite Gets Its First Point Release
LibreOffice 6.3 Office Suite Gets Its First Point Release, over 80 Bugs Fixed