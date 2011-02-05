Games: GDevelop, Jackbox Party, We Were Here Together, Battle for Wesnoth, Nanotale - Typing Chronicles, CodeWeavers
-
The FOSS 2D game engine GDevelop continues advancing the 5.0 release
GDevelop, a FOSS (Free and open-source software) 2D game engine seems to be really coming along nicely for the current overhaul.
Tools like GDevelop are incredible for quick prototyping, introducing a younger generation to developing and professional games too. What I love about GDevelop, is that it uses a visual programming events system. It could be compared with Clickteam's Fusion or Scirra's Construct.
-
The Jackbox Party Pack 6 is coming later this year with Linux support
Ready for more excellent party games? The Jackbox Party Pack 6 is coming later this year and Jackbox Games, Inc. will be continuing to support Linux with this latest pack.
Following on from the bundle of games included in packs 1 to 5 which all support Linux, this newest version already sounds like it's going to be a lot of fun.
-
Co-op puzzle game We Were Here Together launching on October 10th
We Were Here Together, the third game in the co-op puzzle series from Total Mayhem Games has been confirmed for release on October 10th.
The previous games We Were Here and We Were Here Too both support Linux and the gameplay is a lot of fun with the right partner. It's a game that requires co-op, as there's no single-player here. You start together, you end up alone and you have to communicate using in-game walkie-talkies to solve puzzles and keep moving.
-
FOSS fantasy turn-based strategy game Battle for Wesnoth has a new Beta, still porting to Godot Engine
The team behind the popular free and open source fantasy turn-based strategy game Battle for Wesnoth have announced the start of a big new release.
Wesnoth 1.15.1 is the first in what will be a long series of Beta releases which includes a brand new campaign called Wings of Victory, an "Intermediate level Drake campaign with 11 scenarios". The Dunefolk faction got a big re-work as well to improve balance against the six Default factions, lots of translation updates, AI improvements, IPv6 improvements for multiplayer, the Font Scaling preference is back and much more included.
-
Nanotale - Typing Chronicles confirmed for Linux at the full release
Remember Epistory - Typing Chronicles The typing adventure game from Fishing Cactus? Well, they're working on another called Nanotale - Typing Chronicles.
It's certainly an intriguing concept and it did work really well in Epistory, so I'm pretty keen to see more.
-
CodeWeavers still looking for more developers to work on Steam Play/Proton
CodeWeavers, the company that helps to support development of Wine and partnered with Valve to help with Steam Play/Proton are still looking to bring in some more developers.
I spoke to James Ramey, the CodeWeavers President last night who confirmed that there has actually been a good amount of interest as the position has been open for a while. They need more though, especially if Wine and Proton development is going to keep pushing forwards.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 655 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Events: GUADEC 2019 Report, Akademy Plans, foss-north IoT and Security Day Called Off Due to Health Problems
today's howtos
Multiple YaST Packages, Major Versions of Gawk, Swig Update in Tumbleweed
The snapshots brought two new major versions and two Linux Kernel updates. Snapshot 20190902 brought the second Linux Kernel update for the week with an update of kernel 5.2.11; the new kernel brought several fixes for ASoC audio drivers. The snapshot also provided an updated version of Ceph to address a Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures.The IRC Client irssi 1.2.2 version fixed a crash and libreoffice 6.3.1.1 removed some patches. The updated libsolv 0.7.6 fixed repository priority handling for multiversion packages and the network discovery and security auditing utility nmap 7.80 resolved a compatibility issue with OpenSSL library configured with security level 2. Qt4 support was removed with the polkit-qt5-1 version 0.113.0. MicroOS integration tests and an added required cryptomount coding for EFI boot were added with core appliance builder python-kiwi 9.18.12. The interface compiler connecting programs written in C and C++ with scripting languages, Swig, received the 4.0 update in the snapshot; the new major version improves support for parsing C++11 and C++14 code and removes php5 support. Several YaST packages updated the name type X-SuSE-YaST-AutoInstResource. The snapshot is trending at a rating of 88, according to the Tumbleweed snapshot reviewer. Snapshot 20190829 updated three packages. The three package updates were freeipmi 1.6.4, texlive-specs-m and texlive-specs-n. The snapshot recorded a moderate rating of 90, according to the Tumbleweed snapshot reviewer. Also: Want to quickly connect OpenStack and Ceph? SUSE OpenStack Cloud has you covered
mesa 19.2.0-rc2
Hi List, I'd like to announce the availability of mesa-19.2.0-rc2. This is the culmination of two weeks worth of work. Due to maintenance the Intel CI is not running, but I've built and tested this locally. I would have preferred to get more testing, but being two weeks out from -rc1 I wanted to get a release out. Dylan Shortlog: -------- Alex Smith (1): radv: Change memory type order for GPUs without dedicated VRAM Alyssa Rosenzweig (1): pan/midgard: Fix writeout combining Andres Rodriguez (1): radv: additional query fixes Bas Nieuwenhuizen (3): radv: Use correct vgpr_comp_cnt for VS if both prim_id and instance_id are needed. radv: Emit VGT_GS_ONCHIP_CNTL for tess on GFX10. radv: Disable NGG for geometry shaders. Danylo Piliaiev (1): nir/loop_unroll: Prepare loop for unrolling in wrapper_unroll Dave Airlie (2): virgl: fix format conversion for recent gallium changes. gallivm: fix atomic compare-and-swap Dylan Baker (1): bump version to 19.2-rc2 Ian Romanick (7): nir/algrbraic: Don't optimize open-coded bitfield reverse when lowering is enabled intel/compiler: Request bitfield_reverse lowering on pre-Gen7 hardware nir/algebraic: Mark some value range analysis-based optimizations imprecise nir/range-analysis: Adjust result range of exp2 to account for flush-to-zero nir/range-analysis: Adjust result range of multiplication to account for flush-to-zero nir/range-analysis: Fix incorrect fadd range result for (ne_zero, ne_zero) nir/range-analysis: Handle constants in nir_op_mov just like nir_op_bcsel Ilia Mirkin (1): gallium/vl: use compute preference for all multimedia, not just blit Jose Maria Casanova Crespo (1): mesa: recover target_check before get_current_tex_objects Kenneth Graunke (15): gallium/ddebug: Wrap resource_get_param if available gallium/trace: Wrap resource_get_param if available gallium/rbug: Wrap resource_get_param if available gallium/noop: Implement resource_get_param iris: Replace devinfo->gen with GEN_GEN iris: Fix broken aux.possible/sampler_usages bitmask handling iris: Update fast clear colors on Gen9 with direct immediate writes. iris: Drop copy format hacks from copy region based transfer path. iris: Avoid unnecessary resolves on transfer maps iris: Fix large timeout handling in rel2abs() isl: Drop UnormPathInColorPipe for buffer surfaces. isl: Don't set UnormPathInColorPipe for integer surfaces. util: Add a _mesa_i64roundevenf() helper. mesa: Fix _mesa_float_to_unorm() on 32-bit systems. iris: Fix partial fast clear checks to account for miplevel. Lionel Landwerlin (2): util/timespec: use unsigned 64 bit integers for nsec values util: fix compilation on macos Marek Olšák (18): radeonsi/gfx10: fix the legacy pipeline by storing as_ngg in the shader cache radeonsi: move some global shader cache flags to per-binary flags radeonsi/gfx10: fix tessellation for the legacy pipeline radeonsi/gfx10: fix the PRIMITIVES_GENERATED query if using legacy streamout radeonsi/gfx10: create the GS copy shader if using legacy streamout radeonsi/gfx10: add as_ngg variant for VS as ES to select Wave32/64 radeonsi/gfx10: fix InstanceID for legacy VS+GS radeonsi/gfx10: don't initialize VGT_INSTANCE_STEP_RATE_0 radeonsi/gfx10: always use the legacy pipeline for streamout radeonsi/gfx10: finish up Navi14, add PCI ID radeonsi/gfx10: add AMD_DEBUG=nongg winsys/amdgpu+radeon: process AMD_DEBUG in addition to R600_DEBUG radeonsi: add PKT3_CONTEXT_REG_RMW radeonsi/gfx10: remove incorrect ngg/pos_writes_edgeflag variables radeonsi/gfx10: set PA_CL_VS_OUT_CNTL with CONTEXT_REG_RMW to fix edge flags radeonsi: consolidate determining VGPR_COMP_CNT for API VS radeonsi: unbind blend/DSA/rasterizer state correctly in delete functions radeonsi: fix scratch buffer WAVESIZE setting leading to corruption Paulo Zanoni (1): intel/fs: grab fail_msg from v32 instead of v16 when v32->run_cs fails Pierre-Eric Pelloux-Prayer (1): glsl: replace 'x + (-x)' with constant 0 Rafael Antognolli (1): anv: Only re-emit non-dynamic state that has changed. Samuel Pitoiset (7): radv: allow to enable VK_AMD_shader_ballot only on GFX8+ radv: add a new debug option called RADV_DEBUG=noshaderballot radv: force enable VK_AMD_shader_ballot for Wolfenstein Youngblood ac: fix exclusive scans on GFX8-GFX9 radv/gfx10: don't initialize VGT_INSTANCE_STEP_RATE_0 radv/gfx10: do not use NGG with NAVI14 radv: fix getting the index type size for uint8_t Tapani Pälli (3): util: fix os_create_anonymous_file on android iris/android: fix build and link with libmesa_intel_perf egl: reset blob cache set/get functions on terminate Thong Thai (1): Revert "radeonsi: don't emit PKT3_CONTEXT_CONTROL on amdgpu"Also: Mesa 19.2-RC2 Released Following Delay - Many Iris, RADV & RadeonSI Fixes
Recent comments
1 hour 16 min ago
1 hour 22 min ago
1 hour 29 min ago
1 hour 32 min ago
1 hour 34 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
1 hour 42 min ago
2 hours 41 min ago
2 hours 44 min ago
2 hours 46 min ago