Running Intel's Clear Linux On AMD EPYC Rome? Still Significant Performance Uplift Over Ubuntu

The current AMD EPYC 7742 2P benchmarking that is happening at Phoronix is an interesting Linux/BSD operating system performance comparison. That's in the works while so far are some Ubuntu and Clear Linux numbers. Yes, Intel's open-source Clear Linux platform does run fine generally on AMD hardware -- including the new AMD "Rome" processors -- and generally does still run damn fast. Here is a look at Clear Linux on this 128 core / 256 thread server with Clear Linux against Ubuntu 19.04 as well as the upcoming Ubuntu 19.10.

To the surprise of many in the community, Intel's Clear Linux operating system generally works fine on AMD hardware while retaining many of the performance benefits compared to general purpose Linux distributions. About the extent of Clear Linux issues on AMD hardware I have personally encountered are sometimes NVMe SSDs not being detected, mostly due to power management quirks between the chipset and various power management tuning done by Intel's open-source team, but with time they have rectified those issues. One issue currently encountered is Clear Linux not detecting the PCI Express 4.0 Corsair Force MP600 SSD on AMD Ryzen 3000 + X570 setups, but I'll have some similar Ryzen tests with a PCIe 3 SSD there in the days ahead.

Events: GUADEC 2019 Report, Akademy Plans, foss-north IoT and Security Day Called Off Due to Health Problems

  • Tobias Bernard: GUADEC 2019

    Last week I was in Thessaloniki (Greece) for this year’s GUADEC. This time I took vacations before the conference, visiting Athens and Delphi among other places, before coming to Thessaloniki. [...] I made an effort to see more talks this year, because there were so many interesting ones. Kudos to the speakers and organizers for getting such an excellent program together! Among my favorites were Allan’s talk on UX strategy and tactics, Cassidy’s about his research on dark styles, and Deb Nicholson’s closing keynote on building a free software utopia.

  • Going to Akademy together with MBition

    MBition is still in the learning phase as organization when it comes to Open Source, but the enthusiasm among my colleagues, including the leadership team, with the posibility of becoming contributors in the near future makes me confident about our Open Source journey. [...] In order to learn about community driven projects, I think KDE is a great place to start and not just because I am involved in the project. There are several additional reasons.

  • Change of Plans

    TL;DR; foss-north IoT and Security Day has been cancelled, or at least indefinitely postponed, due to health reasons. For the past three weeks (from August 11, to be exact) I have had a fever that I couldn’t really shake. At the same time my wife had pneumonia for which she was successfully treated. Antibiotics is treated with care in Sweden, so I basically waited for my CRP tests to return a high enough value for my doctor to be convinced that I had an infection.

today's howtos

Multiple YaST Packages, Major Versions of Gawk, Swig Update in Tumbleweed

The snapshots brought two new major versions and two Linux Kernel updates. Snapshot 20190902 brought the second Linux Kernel update for the week with an update of kernel 5.2.11; the new kernel brought several fixes for ASoC audio drivers. The snapshot also provided an updated version of Ceph to address a Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures.The IRC Client irssi 1.2.2 version fixed a crash and libreoffice 6.3.1.1 removed some patches. The updated libsolv 0.7.6 fixed repository priority handling for multiversion packages and the network discovery and security auditing utility nmap 7.80 resolved a compatibility issue with OpenSSL library configured with security level 2. Qt4 support was removed with the polkit-qt5-1 version 0.113.0. MicroOS integration tests and an added required cryptomount coding for EFI boot were added with core appliance builder python-kiwi 9.18.12. The interface compiler connecting programs written in C and C++ with scripting languages, Swig, received the 4.0 update in the snapshot; the new major version improves support for parsing C++11 and C++14 code and removes php5 support. Several YaST packages updated the name type X-SuSE-YaST-AutoInstResource. The snapshot is trending at a rating of 88, according to the Tumbleweed snapshot reviewer. Snapshot 20190829 updated three packages. The three package updates were freeipmi 1.6.4, texlive-specs-m and texlive-specs-n. The snapshot recorded a moderate rating of 90, according to the Tumbleweed snapshot reviewer. Read more Also: Want to quickly connect OpenStack and Ceph? SUSE OpenStack Cloud has you covered

mesa 19.2.0-rc2

Hi List,

I'd like to announce the availability of mesa-19.2.0-rc2. This is the
culmination of two weeks worth of work. Due to maintenance the Intel CI is not
running, but I've built and tested this locally. I would have preferred to get
more testing, but being two weeks out from -rc1 I wanted to get a release out.

Dylan


Shortlog:
--------

Alex Smith (1):
      radv: Change memory type order for GPUs without dedicated VRAM

Alyssa Rosenzweig (1):
      pan/midgard: Fix writeout combining

Andres Rodriguez (1):
      radv: additional query fixes

Bas Nieuwenhuizen (3):
      radv: Use correct vgpr_comp_cnt for VS if both prim_id and instance_id are needed.
      radv: Emit VGT_GS_ONCHIP_CNTL for tess on GFX10.
      radv: Disable NGG for geometry shaders.

Danylo Piliaiev (1):
      nir/loop_unroll: Prepare loop for unrolling in wrapper_unroll

Dave Airlie (2):
      virgl: fix format conversion for recent gallium changes.
      gallivm: fix atomic compare-and-swap

Dylan Baker (1):
      bump version to 19.2-rc2

Ian Romanick (7):
      nir/algrbraic: Don't optimize open-coded bitfield reverse when lowering is enabled
      intel/compiler: Request bitfield_reverse lowering on pre-Gen7 hardware
      nir/algebraic: Mark some value range analysis-based optimizations imprecise
      nir/range-analysis: Adjust result range of exp2 to account for flush-to-zero
      nir/range-analysis: Adjust result range of multiplication to account for flush-to-zero
      nir/range-analysis: Fix incorrect fadd range result for (ne_zero, ne_zero)
      nir/range-analysis: Handle constants in nir_op_mov just like nir_op_bcsel

Ilia Mirkin (1):
      gallium/vl: use compute preference for all multimedia, not just blit

Jose Maria Casanova Crespo (1):
      mesa: recover target_check before get_current_tex_objects

Kenneth Graunke (15):
      gallium/ddebug: Wrap resource_get_param if available
      gallium/trace: Wrap resource_get_param if available
      gallium/rbug: Wrap resource_get_param if available
      gallium/noop: Implement resource_get_param
      iris: Replace devinfo->gen with GEN_GEN
      iris: Fix broken aux.possible/sampler_usages bitmask handling
      iris: Update fast clear colors on Gen9 with direct immediate writes.
      iris: Drop copy format hacks from copy region based transfer path.
      iris: Avoid unnecessary resolves on transfer maps
      iris: Fix large timeout handling in rel2abs()
      isl: Drop UnormPathInColorPipe for buffer surfaces.
      isl: Don't set UnormPathInColorPipe for integer surfaces.
      util: Add a _mesa_i64roundevenf() helper.
      mesa: Fix _mesa_float_to_unorm() on 32-bit systems.
      iris: Fix partial fast clear checks to account for miplevel.

Lionel Landwerlin (2):
      util/timespec: use unsigned 64 bit integers for nsec values
      util: fix compilation on macos

Marek Olšák (18):
      radeonsi/gfx10: fix the legacy pipeline by storing as_ngg in the shader cache
      radeonsi: move some global shader cache flags to per-binary flags
      radeonsi/gfx10: fix tessellation for the legacy pipeline
      radeonsi/gfx10: fix the PRIMITIVES_GENERATED query if using legacy streamout
      radeonsi/gfx10: create the GS copy shader if using legacy streamout
      radeonsi/gfx10: add as_ngg variant for VS as ES to select Wave32/64
      radeonsi/gfx10: fix InstanceID for legacy VS+GS
      radeonsi/gfx10: don't initialize VGT_INSTANCE_STEP_RATE_0
      radeonsi/gfx10: always use the legacy pipeline for streamout
      radeonsi/gfx10: finish up Navi14, add PCI ID
      radeonsi/gfx10: add AMD_DEBUG=nongg
      winsys/amdgpu+radeon: process AMD_DEBUG in addition to R600_DEBUG
      radeonsi: add PKT3_CONTEXT_REG_RMW
      radeonsi/gfx10: remove incorrect ngg/pos_writes_edgeflag variables
      radeonsi/gfx10: set PA_CL_VS_OUT_CNTL with CONTEXT_REG_RMW to fix edge flags
      radeonsi: consolidate determining VGPR_COMP_CNT for API VS
      radeonsi: unbind blend/DSA/rasterizer state correctly in delete functions
      radeonsi: fix scratch buffer WAVESIZE setting leading to corruption

Paulo Zanoni (1):
      intel/fs: grab fail_msg from v32 instead of v16 when v32->run_cs fails

Pierre-Eric Pelloux-Prayer (1):
      glsl: replace 'x + (-x)' with constant 0

Rafael Antognolli (1):
      anv: Only re-emit non-dynamic state that has changed.

Samuel Pitoiset (7):
      radv: allow to enable VK_AMD_shader_ballot only on GFX8+
      radv: add a new debug option called RADV_DEBUG=noshaderballot
      radv: force enable VK_AMD_shader_ballot for Wolfenstein Youngblood
      ac: fix exclusive scans on GFX8-GFX9
      radv/gfx10: don't initialize VGT_INSTANCE_STEP_RATE_0
      radv/gfx10: do not use NGG with NAVI14
      radv: fix getting the index type size for uint8_t

Tapani Pälli (3):
      util: fix os_create_anonymous_file on android
      iris/android: fix build and link with libmesa_intel_perf
      egl: reset blob cache set/get functions on terminate

Thong Thai (1):
      Revert "radeonsi: don't emit PKT3_CONTEXT_CONTROL on amdgpu"
Mesa 19.2-RC2 Released Following Delay - Many Iris, RADV & RadeonSI Fixes

