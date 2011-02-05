Language Selection

Thursday 5th of September 2019
Misc
  • How to Set and List Environment Variables in Linux
  • Hardware hacking basics, Slackel + OSCAR | Choose Linux 17

    Getting into hardware hacking with Arduino, and analysing sleep data from CPAP machines.

    Plus a glimpse into the past in Distrohoppers.

  • Debian 11 Testing with XFCE 4.14 Run Through

    In this video, we are looking at Debian Testing Bullseye with XFCE 4.14.

  • Introducing Glean — Telemetry for humans

    In the last few years, Firefox development has become increasingly data-driven. Mozilla’s larger data engineering team builds & maintains most of the technical infrastructure that makes this possible; from the Firefox telemetry code to the Firefox data platform and hosting analysis tools. While data about our products is crucial, Mozilla has a rare approach to data collection, following our privacy principles. This includes requiring data review for every new piece of data collection to ensure we are upholding our principles — even when it makes our jobs harder.

    One great success story for us is having the Firefox telemetry data described in machine-readable and clearly structured form. This encourages best practices like mandatory documentation, steering towards lean data practices and enables automatic data processing — from generating tables to powering tools like our measurement dashboard or the Firefox probe dictionary.

    However, we also learned lessons about what didn’t work so well. While the data types we used were flexible, they were hard to interpret. For example, we use plain numbers to store counts, generic histograms to store multiple timespan measures and allow for custom JSON submissions for uncovered use-cases. The flexibility of these data types means it takes work to understand how to use them for different use-cases & leaves room for accidental error on the instrumentation side. Furthermore, it requires manual effort in interpreting & analysing these data points. We noticed that we could benefit from introducing higher-level data types that are closer to what we want to measure — like data types for “counters” and “timing distributions”.

  • Debugging TypeScript in Firefox DevTools

    Firefox Debugger has evolved into a fast and reliable tool chain over the past several months and it’s now supporting many cool features. Though primarily used to debug JavaScript, did you know that you can also use Firefox to debug your TypeScript applications?

    Before we jump into real world examples, note that today’s browsers can’t run TypeScript code directly. It’s important to understand that TypeScript needs to be compiled into Javascript before it’s included in an HTML page.

    Also, debugging TypeScript is done through a source-map, and so we need to instruct the compiler to produce a source-map for us as well.

  • Sponsor Article: why open frameworks matter

    The use of computers to control buildings was an inevitable consequence of the falling cost of the technology and the huge increase in the complexity of the equipment required to achieve comfort in large modern buildings. As with computers, the nascent BMS market was initially supplied by manufacturers who offered highly-proprietary systems which only they could install and maintain. As the technology matured, so the software to program the required control logic was made easier. As a result, a wider range of people could provide the engineering. Meanwhile, pressure from end users, who didn’t want to be tied to only one manufacturer for the life of the building or campus, led to the development of open protocol standards that could enable one manufacturers’ system to talk to another.

    However, since the way buildings are contracted tends to require a functionally-biased packaging of sub-contracts, each piece of controls equipment in a building developed separately, and each sub-sector developed its own standards. The result today is a plethora of ‘standard’ protocols which are used by the various sub-systems in a building; BACnet for HVAC, DALI and KNX for lighting, Modbus for electrical metering and power management, M-Bus for heat metering etc. Some protocols such as LONworks did manage for a while to gain traction in multiple segments, but its adoption has declined in recent years. So, although people still dream of there being ‘one standard to rule them all’, the reality is much messier, and the challenge of how to get systems talking to one another has not gone away.

  • Free Software Supporter - Issue 137, September 2019

    Defective by Design is calling on you to stand up against digital restrictions management and join us in celebration of the International Day Against DRM (IDAD) on October 12th, 2019. Keep an eye on defectivebydesign.org for further announcements.

  • Some Intel Firmware Binaries Will Reportedly Be More Liberally Licensed

    One interesting nugget of news from this week's Open-Source Firmware Conference is that some Intel firmware binaries pertaining to their Trusted Execution Technology (TXT) will be more liberally licensed under their simpler microcode/firmware license.

    Open-source firmware consulting firm 3mdeb shared that Intel will reportedly publish TXT-related binaries like BIOS and SINIT ACMs under a similar license to the Intel FSP and microcode.

Events: GUADEC 2019 Report, Akademy Plans, foss-north IoT and Security Day Called Off Due to Health Problems

  • Tobias Bernard: GUADEC 2019

    Last week I was in Thessaloniki (Greece) for this year’s GUADEC. This time I took vacations before the conference, visiting Athens and Delphi among other places, before coming to Thessaloniki. [...] I made an effort to see more talks this year, because there were so many interesting ones. Kudos to the speakers and organizers for getting such an excellent program together! Among my favorites were Allan’s talk on UX strategy and tactics, Cassidy’s about his research on dark styles, and Deb Nicholson’s closing keynote on building a free software utopia.

  • Going to Akademy together with MBition

    MBition is still in the learning phase as organization when it comes to Open Source, but the enthusiasm among my colleagues, including the leadership team, with the posibility of becoming contributors in the near future makes me confident about our Open Source journey. [...] In order to learn about community driven projects, I think KDE is a great place to start and not just because I am involved in the project. There are several additional reasons.

  • Change of Plans

    TL;DR; foss-north IoT and Security Day has been cancelled, or at least indefinitely postponed, due to health reasons. For the past three weeks (from August 11, to be exact) I have had a fever that I couldn’t really shake. At the same time my wife had pneumonia for which she was successfully treated. Antibiotics is treated with care in Sweden, so I basically waited for my CRP tests to return a high enough value for my doctor to be convinced that I had an infection.

Multiple YaST Packages, Major Versions of Gawk, Swig Update in Tumbleweed

The snapshots brought two new major versions and two Linux Kernel updates. Snapshot 20190902 brought the second Linux Kernel update for the week with an update of kernel 5.2.11; the new kernel brought several fixes for ASoC audio drivers. The snapshot also provided an updated version of Ceph to address a Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures.The IRC Client irssi 1.2.2 version fixed a crash and libreoffice 6.3.1.1 removed some patches. The updated libsolv 0.7.6 fixed repository priority handling for multiversion packages and the network discovery and security auditing utility nmap 7.80 resolved a compatibility issue with OpenSSL library configured with security level 2. Qt4 support was removed with the polkit-qt5-1 version 0.113.0. MicroOS integration tests and an added required cryptomount coding for EFI boot were added with core appliance builder python-kiwi 9.18.12. The interface compiler connecting programs written in C and C++ with scripting languages, Swig, received the 4.0 update in the snapshot; the new major version improves support for parsing C++11 and C++14 code and removes php5 support. Several YaST packages updated the name type X-SuSE-YaST-AutoInstResource. The snapshot is trending at a rating of 88, according to the Tumbleweed snapshot reviewer. Snapshot 20190829 updated three packages. The three package updates were freeipmi 1.6.4, texlive-specs-m and texlive-specs-n. The snapshot recorded a moderate rating of 90, according to the Tumbleweed snapshot reviewer. Read more Also: Want to quickly connect OpenStack and Ceph? SUSE OpenStack Cloud has you covered

mesa 19.2.0-rc2

Hi List,

I'd like to announce the availability of mesa-19.2.0-rc2. This is the
culmination of two weeks worth of work. Due to maintenance the Intel CI is not
running, but I've built and tested this locally. I would have preferred to get
more testing, but being two weeks out from -rc1 I wanted to get a release out.

Dylan


Shortlog:
--------

Alex Smith (1):
      radv: Change memory type order for GPUs without dedicated VRAM

Alyssa Rosenzweig (1):
      pan/midgard: Fix writeout combining

Andres Rodriguez (1):
      radv: additional query fixes

Bas Nieuwenhuizen (3):
      radv: Use correct vgpr_comp_cnt for VS if both prim_id and instance_id are needed.
      radv: Emit VGT_GS_ONCHIP_CNTL for tess on GFX10.
      radv: Disable NGG for geometry shaders.

Danylo Piliaiev (1):
      nir/loop_unroll: Prepare loop for unrolling in wrapper_unroll

Dave Airlie (2):
      virgl: fix format conversion for recent gallium changes.
      gallivm: fix atomic compare-and-swap

Dylan Baker (1):
      bump version to 19.2-rc2

Ian Romanick (7):
      nir/algrbraic: Don't optimize open-coded bitfield reverse when lowering is enabled
      intel/compiler: Request bitfield_reverse lowering on pre-Gen7 hardware
      nir/algebraic: Mark some value range analysis-based optimizations imprecise
      nir/range-analysis: Adjust result range of exp2 to account for flush-to-zero
      nir/range-analysis: Adjust result range of multiplication to account for flush-to-zero
      nir/range-analysis: Fix incorrect fadd range result for (ne_zero, ne_zero)
      nir/range-analysis: Handle constants in nir_op_mov just like nir_op_bcsel

Ilia Mirkin (1):
      gallium/vl: use compute preference for all multimedia, not just blit

Jose Maria Casanova Crespo (1):
      mesa: recover target_check before get_current_tex_objects

Kenneth Graunke (15):
      gallium/ddebug: Wrap resource_get_param if available
      gallium/trace: Wrap resource_get_param if available
      gallium/rbug: Wrap resource_get_param if available
      gallium/noop: Implement resource_get_param
      iris: Replace devinfo->gen with GEN_GEN
      iris: Fix broken aux.possible/sampler_usages bitmask handling
      iris: Update fast clear colors on Gen9 with direct immediate writes.
      iris: Drop copy format hacks from copy region based transfer path.
      iris: Avoid unnecessary resolves on transfer maps
      iris: Fix large timeout handling in rel2abs()
      isl: Drop UnormPathInColorPipe for buffer surfaces.
      isl: Don't set UnormPathInColorPipe for integer surfaces.
      util: Add a _mesa_i64roundevenf() helper.
      mesa: Fix _mesa_float_to_unorm() on 32-bit systems.
      iris: Fix partial fast clear checks to account for miplevel.

Lionel Landwerlin (2):
      util/timespec: use unsigned 64 bit integers for nsec values
      util: fix compilation on macos

Marek Olšák (18):
      radeonsi/gfx10: fix the legacy pipeline by storing as_ngg in the shader cache
      radeonsi: move some global shader cache flags to per-binary flags
      radeonsi/gfx10: fix tessellation for the legacy pipeline
      radeonsi/gfx10: fix the PRIMITIVES_GENERATED query if using legacy streamout
      radeonsi/gfx10: create the GS copy shader if using legacy streamout
      radeonsi/gfx10: add as_ngg variant for VS as ES to select Wave32/64
      radeonsi/gfx10: fix InstanceID for legacy VS+GS
      radeonsi/gfx10: don't initialize VGT_INSTANCE_STEP_RATE_0
      radeonsi/gfx10: always use the legacy pipeline for streamout
      radeonsi/gfx10: finish up Navi14, add PCI ID
      radeonsi/gfx10: add AMD_DEBUG=nongg
      winsys/amdgpu+radeon: process AMD_DEBUG in addition to R600_DEBUG
      radeonsi: add PKT3_CONTEXT_REG_RMW
      radeonsi/gfx10: remove incorrect ngg/pos_writes_edgeflag variables
      radeonsi/gfx10: set PA_CL_VS_OUT_CNTL with CONTEXT_REG_RMW to fix edge flags
      radeonsi: consolidate determining VGPR_COMP_CNT for API VS
      radeonsi: unbind blend/DSA/rasterizer state correctly in delete functions
      radeonsi: fix scratch buffer WAVESIZE setting leading to corruption

Paulo Zanoni (1):
      intel/fs: grab fail_msg from v32 instead of v16 when v32->run_cs fails

Pierre-Eric Pelloux-Prayer (1):
      glsl: replace 'x + (-x)' with constant 0

Rafael Antognolli (1):
      anv: Only re-emit non-dynamic state that has changed.

Samuel Pitoiset (7):
      radv: allow to enable VK_AMD_shader_ballot only on GFX8+
      radv: add a new debug option called RADV_DEBUG=noshaderballot
      radv: force enable VK_AMD_shader_ballot for Wolfenstein Youngblood
      ac: fix exclusive scans on GFX8-GFX9
      radv/gfx10: don't initialize VGT_INSTANCE_STEP_RATE_0
      radv/gfx10: do not use NGG with NAVI14
      radv: fix getting the index type size for uint8_t

Tapani Pälli (3):
      util: fix os_create_anonymous_file on android
      iris/android: fix build and link with libmesa_intel_perf
      egl: reset blob cache set/get functions on terminate

Thong Thai (1):
      Revert "radeonsi: don't emit PKT3_CONTEXT_CONTROL on amdgpu"
Read more Also: Mesa 19.2-RC2 Released Following Delay - Many Iris, RADV & RadeonSI Fixes

