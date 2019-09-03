Red Hat: virtio-networking, CodeReady, and Tips Introducing virtio-networking: Combining virtualization and networking for modern IT If we’ve learned one thing about IT at-scale over the past several years, it’s that there is no "silver bullet" when it comes to choosing deployment environments. Virtualization, private cloud, public cloud, and Kubernetes have all entered the arena, but there is no clear winner—yet. Instead, IT organizations face layers of complex infrastructure technologies, each with various facets of abstraction and their own "rules" with the added challenge of making these disparate stacks play nicely together for the benefit of the business at-large.

Red Hat OpenShift 4 on your laptop: Introducing Red Hat CodeReady Containers We are pleased to announce that Red Hat CodeReady Containers is now available as a Developer Preview. CodeReady Containers brings a minimal, preconfigured OpenShift 4.1 or newer cluster to your local laptop or desktop computer for development and testing purposes. CodeReady Containers supports native hypervisors for Linux, macOS, and Windows 10. You can download CodeReady Containers from the CodeReady Containers product page on cloud.redhat.com. CodeReady Containers is designed for local development and testing on an OpenShift 4 cluster. For running an OpenShift 3 cluster locally, see Red Hat Container Development Kit (CDK) or Minishift. In this article, we’ll look at the features and benefits of CodeReady Containers, show a demo of how easy it is to create a local Red Hat OpenShift 4 cluster, and show how to deploy an application on top of it.

Six transformation steps to succeed in today's digital era While banks continue to modernize, so do their competitors—traditional banks, startups, and even unexpected rivals like Amazon launching new digital brands. Banks are investigating, and some are even testing, advanced technologies like intelligent automation, blockchain, robo-advisers, and chat bots, and embedding them into business processes to deliver new and optimized services that help customers manage their finances and financial futures. The challenge is to successfully employ these new technologies amidst an IT environment that typically has thousands of systems and interfaces across a variety of both legacy and newer technologies. Banks are already planning for and indeed pursuing digital transformations. In fact, according to a 2018 Boston Consulting Group survey, a large majority of banks surveyed said that digital will impact both the "competitive landscape and the economics of the business." But less than half actually have a solid strategy to digitally transform, according to the study.

7 tips for sysadmins to improve communication skills The notion that system administrators and other IT pros are social misfits who don’t work well with other humans is a stereotype. It’s a long-held one, too, mythologized both in corporate and popular culture. Readers of a certain age might recall, for example, Jimmy Fallon’s recurring SNL sketch, Nick Burns, Your Company’s Computer Guy. (That particular episode first aired in 2001, to give a sense of the stereotype’s endurance.) Nick overcompensated for, um, questionable communication and interpersonal skills by doling out heaps of arrogance and condescension—borne of his superior IT knowledge—toward the non-technical end users in his office. Suffice it to say, Nick wasn’t an office favorite. Perhaps this is an extreme example of the grumpy IT pro stereotype, but it fits a larger landscape of assumptions about sysadmins and other technical people: They’re all introverts or lack interpersonal skills that their colleagues in, say, marketing, have in spades. The truth is far more nuanced. Are some sysadmins introverts? Sure. So are plenty of people who do entirely other kinds of work. Moreover, being an introvert is not a bad thing—far from it. There is, however, a perfectly reasonable basis for the notion that sysadmin and similar IT jobs attract certain personality types: There’s a lot of heads-down, hands-on work involved in implementing and maintaining IT systems. "While it might be a stereotype that technical people tend to be introverts who prefer to work by themselves, the truth is that technical people do tend to have jobs where they’re focused on working on tasks that require concentration and cause us to have fewer human interactions," says Gloria Metrick, owner at GeoMetrick Enterprises, which implements software (such as the Laboratory Information Management System, or LIMS) in R&D and product testing laboratories. "These types of tasks don’t help people be more communicative." That fact means that if you’re not a natural-born communicator, becoming a sysadmin won’t necessarily push you to become one. Take comfort, though: You’re not alone, and it’s most definitely not an IT-only thing. "It’s a fallacy to assume that many people in this world are born as great communicators," Metrick says. "In fact, some extroverts are the worst communicators. Some of them think their automatic love of people allows them to understand what others want and need from them and that’s often false."

Phoronix on Linux Graphics and Benchmarks XWayland Sees Updated Protocol Support To Help WLROOTS & KDE X.Org Server 1.21's XWayland implementation has added support for the xdg-output-unstable-v1 version 3 protocol to help the likes of KDE and compositors like Sway based on WLROOTS. The xdg-output-unstable-v1 version 3 protocol update changes the protocol behavior to ensure a wl_output.done event happens after xdg_output changes. More details on the change in that aforelinked Git commit with KDE and WLROOTS being the mentioned Wayland compositors/users affected by the previous behavior resulting in the XWayland monitor not changing position or the cursor being able to reach all of the surface area.

AMD Working On Better Page Fault Handling For Navi / Vega GPUs Longtime open-source AMD Linux driver developer Christian König on Wednesday sent out a set of patches providing "graceful" page fault handling support for Navi and Vega graphics processors. This graceful page fault handling support is on their trek to providing recoverable page fault handling for newer Radeon GPUs with the AMDGPU Linux kernel driver. This ultimately is for improving the behavior of applications/games to avoid hangs and/or invalid access messages being spewed to their dmesg and the like.

Linux Benchmarks Of NVMe SSD Performance With Varying I/O Polling Queues A Phoronix reader recently pointed out a little known kernel tunable option to adjust the number of I/O polling queues for NVMe solid-state drives that can potentially help improve the performance/latency. Here are some benchmarks from the NVMe poll_queues option.