GNOME Shell 3.33.92 About GNOME Shell ================= GNOME Shell provides core user interface functions for the GNOME 3 desktop, like switching to windows and launching applications. GNOME Shell takes advantage of the capabilities of modern graphics hardware and introduces innovative user interface concepts to provide a visually attractive and easy to use experience. Tarball releases are provided largely for distributions to build packages. If you are interested in building GNOME Shell from source, we would recommend building from version control using the build script described at: https://wiki.gnome.org/Projects/GnomeShell Not only will that give you the very latest version of this rapidly changing project, it will be much easier than get GNOME Shell and its dependencies to build from tarballs. News ==== * Animate pointer a11y pie timer [Jonas D.; !688] * Fix restarting shell in systemd user session [Benjamin; !690] * Misc. bug fixes and cleanups [Florian, Jonas D., Jonas Å., Will; !691, !689, !692, #1552, !698] Contributors: Jonas Ådahl, Benjamin Berg, Piotr Drąg, Jonas Dreßler, Florian Müllner, Will Thompson Translators: Daniel Șerbănescu [ro], Danial Behzadi [fa], Daniel Mustieles [es], Jiri Grönroos [fi], Asier Sarasua Garmendia [eu], Piotr Drąg [pl], Rūdolfs Mazurs [lv], Anders Jonsson [sv], Fran Dieguez [gl], Jordi Mas [ca], Matej Urbančič [sl], Zander Brown [en_GB], Ryuta Fujii [ja], Tim Sabsch [de], Fabio Tomat [fur], Pawan Chitrakar [ne], A S Alam [pa], Changwoo Ryu [ko], Aurimas Černius [lt], Daniel Rusek [cs], Marek Černocký [cs], Kukuh Syafaat [id], Goran Vidović [hr], Rafael Fontenelle [pt_BR] Also: Mutter 3.33.92 Last Minute Shell & Mutter Changes Ready For Testing Ahead Of GNOME 3.34

Help defend the right to read: stand up against DRM on October 12th Defective by Design is calling on you to stand up against Digital Restrictions Management (DRM) on the International Day Against DRM (IDAD) on October 12th, 2019. This year we will be focusing specifically on everyone's right to read, particularly by urging publishers to free students and educators from the unnecessary and cumbersome restrictions that make their access to necessary course materials far more difficult. For years, products incorporating Digital Restrictions Management (DRM) have been a plague upon the Web, and have gradually infiltrated nearly every aspect of digital society. New developments have reminded all of us that DRM is now more of a threat than ever. Many people were impacted by Microsoft's Orwellian "ebook apocalypse," in which thousands of books were forcibly deleted from ebook readers and smartphones. Recently we have seen DRM extend its sinister influence into education, especially in the form of "digital-first" textbooks that put onerous restrictions on students that forbid them from accessing the course materials they have bought, and the education that they deserve. The "Netflix of textbooks" model practiced by the major textbook publisher Pearson is a Trojan horse for education: requiring a constant Internet connection for "authentication" purposes, severely limiting the number of pages a student can read at one time, and secretly collecting telemetric data on their reading habits.