Programming: Pandas, ReportLab, Pulumi and Machine Learning in Healthcare
Learn a new pandas trick every day!
Every weekday, I share a new "pandas trick" on social media. Each trick takes only a minute to read, yet you'll learn something new that will save you time and energy in the future!
Rotating Images in ReportLab
There are times when you want to rotate images or other objects in ReportLab while creating a PDF. For example, you might want to rotate an image by 45 degrees for watermarking purposes. Or you might need an image that runs vertically along one of the edges of the PDF.
Pulumi 1.0 Brings Developers and Operators Together with Modern Infrastructure as Code
Pulumi Corporation today announced the general availability of version 1.0 of its modern Infrastructure as Code platform. Pulumi 1.0 introduces new capabilities designed to help developer and operations teams overcome organizational silos and achieve best-in-class levels of productivity, reliability and security on any cloud using familiar programming languages and open source tools and frameworks. Since its founding in 2017, Pulumi has worked with thousands of end users and companies of all sizes -- from startups to Global 2000 Enterprises -- to deliver production workloads. The 1.0 milestone is a statement of the readiness of Pulumi’s platform for the most demanding applications and organizations.
Machine Learning in Healthcare: 5 Use Cases that Improve Patient Outcomes
Machine learning is accelerating the pace of scientific discovery across fields, and medicine is no exception. From language processing tools that accelerate research to predictive algorithms that alert medical staff of an impending heart attack, machine learning complements human insight and practice across medical disciplines.
However, with all the “solutionism” around AI and machine learning technologies, healthcare providers are understandably cautious about how it will really help patients and bring a return on investment. Many AI solutions on the market for healthcare purposes are tailored to solve a very specific problem, such as identifying the risk of developing sepsis or diagnosing breast cancer. These out-of-the-box AI solutions make it difficult or impossible for companies to customize their models and get the most out of their investment.
Open-source data science allows healthcare firms to adapt models to address a variety of challenges using the latest machine learning technologies, such as audio and visual data processing. Using open-source tools, data scientists can custom-build applications in a way that meets healthcare IT’s strict requirements and improves patient care in a variety of settings, ultimately differentiating an organization from its competitors. Here are five machine learning use cases for the healthcare sector that can be developed with open-source data science tools and adapted for different functions.
GNOME Shell 3.33.92
About GNOME Shell ================= GNOME Shell provides core user interface functions for the GNOME 3 desktop, like switching to windows and launching applications. GNOME Shell takes advantage of the capabilities of modern graphics hardware and introduces innovative user interface concepts to provide a visually attractive and easy to use experience. Tarball releases are provided largely for distributions to build packages. If you are interested in building GNOME Shell from source, we would recommend building from version control using the build script described at: https://wiki.gnome.org/Projects/GnomeShell Not only will that give you the very latest version of this rapidly changing project, it will be much easier than get GNOME Shell and its dependencies to build from tarballs. News ==== * Animate pointer a11y pie timer [Jonas D.; !688] * Fix restarting shell in systemd user session [Benjamin; !690] * Misc. bug fixes and cleanups [Florian, Jonas D., Jonas Å., Will; !691, !689, !692, #1552, !698] Contributors: Jonas Ådahl, Benjamin Berg, Piotr Drąg, Jonas Dreßler, Florian Müllner, Will Thompson Translators: Daniel Șerbănescu [ro], Danial Behzadi [fa], Daniel Mustieles [es], Jiri Grönroos [fi], Asier Sarasua Garmendia [eu], Piotr Drąg [pl], Rūdolfs Mazurs [lv], Anders Jonsson [sv], Fran Dieguez [gl], Jordi Mas [ca], Matej Urbančič [sl], Zander Brown [en_GB], Ryuta Fujii [ja], Tim Sabsch [de], Fabio Tomat [fur], Pawan Chitrakar [ne], A S Alam [pa], Changwoo Ryu [ko], Aurimas Černius [lt], Daniel Rusek [cs], Marek Černocký [cs], Kukuh Syafaat [id], Goran Vidović [hr], Rafael Fontenelle [pt_BR]Also: Mutter 3.33.92 Last Minute Shell & Mutter Changes Ready For Testing Ahead Of GNOME 3.34
Help defend the right to read: stand up against DRM on October 12th
Defective by Design is calling on you to stand up against Digital Restrictions Management (DRM) on the International Day Against DRM (IDAD) on October 12th, 2019. This year we will be focusing specifically on everyone's right to read, particularly by urging publishers to free students and educators from the unnecessary and cumbersome restrictions that make their access to necessary course materials far more difficult. For years, products incorporating Digital Restrictions Management (DRM) have been a plague upon the Web, and have gradually infiltrated nearly every aspect of digital society. New developments have reminded all of us that DRM is now more of a threat than ever. Many people were impacted by Microsoft's Orwellian "ebook apocalypse," in which thousands of books were forcibly deleted from ebook readers and smartphones. Recently we have seen DRM extend its sinister influence into education, especially in the form of "digital-first" textbooks that put onerous restrictions on students that forbid them from accessing the course materials they have bought, and the education that they deserve. The "Netflix of textbooks" model practiced by the major textbook publisher Pearson is a Trojan horse for education: requiring a constant Internet connection for "authentication" purposes, severely limiting the number of pages a student can read at one time, and secretly collecting telemetric data on their reading habits.
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
