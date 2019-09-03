Audiocasts/Shows: LHS, Command Line Heroes, Ubuntu Podcast, Librem 5 Unplugged and Mobile Security Mistakes
LHS Episode #300: The Weekender XXXIII
It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.
Command Line Heroes - New episode "Heroes in a Bash Shell"
Shells make large-scale IT possible. They're a necessary component to modern computing. But it might not have turned out that way without a lot of hard work from a developer at the Free Software Foundation named Brian Fox. Now, the Bash shell is shipped with almost every computer in the world.
Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S12E22 – Shadow of the Beast
This week we’ve been playing with the GPD WIN 2. We interview Sarah Townson about Science Oxford and making fighting robots, bring you some command line love and go over all your feedback.
It’s Season 12 Episode 22 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
Librem 5 Unplugged | Jupiter Extras 11
We react to the "ship date" of the Librem 5, and look back at when it was first announced.
Then our take on what steps Pursim could take to turn this situation into a net postive.
Mobile Security Mistakes | TechSNAP 411
We take a look at a few recent zero-day vulnerabilities for iOS and Android and find targeted attacks, bad assumptions, and changing markets.
Plus what to expect from USB4 and an upcoming Linux scheduler speed-up for AMD's Epyc CPUs.
Mesa Gets One Line Fix To Help With KDE KWin Crashing
Landing Thursday within Mesa 19.3 Git but marked for back-porting to the stable 19.1 and 19.2 series is an Intel driver fix to address an issue with KDE's KWin sometimes crashing. The bug reports cite the KWin compositor crashing, sometimes at start-up, experienced by multiple users with the KDE KWin EGL back-end.
You can now use Apple Music on Linux without any hacks
Apple Music is now available through a web browser, which means I’m pleased/obligated to report that you can now use the service on Linux! Users on Ubuntu, Linux Mint and other distros just need to load beta.music.apple.com in a modern web browser (sorry Lynx) and, et voila: the ability to stream Apple Music on Linux. Also: Here's How To Easily Use Apple Music From Any Linux Distribution
Join the Linux App Summit in Barcelona!
As many of you will know we, at KDE and together with GNOME, are organising the Linux App Summit (LAS for short). It will be in Barcelona between the 12th and 15th November.
Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation Leftovers
